Register
20:18 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Eric Greitens

    Meet Eric Greiter - Another Superman in US Politics

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    What would you say of ploughing through dirt and crossing over a one-rope bridge at the SEMO SWAT Challenge? Or walking up 110 flights of stairs in memory of 9/11? Eric Greitens, the 43-year-old Missouri Republican governor, seems to have the courage and strength to pursue these daring activities and much more.

    Having entered a burning building with firefighters or having scaled a couple of rock climbing walls with utmost ease, the second youngest US governor has ultimately earned the reputation of one the fittest officials, similar to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

    "Look, this is fun. It's a good time," Greitens said after scaling the climbing wall. "And I think it's important that people know we are fighting every day for the people of Missouri."

    This proves well enough that these public displays of physical prowess, frequently uploaded on Facebook, are fully in tune with Greitens’ political outlook.

    Though a novice to politics, since coming into office in 2016 he has been receiving positive feedback from numerous statesmen, who have eagerly shared their comments below Greitens’ inspiring family pictures and stunt accounts on social media.

    A former Navy SEAL officer, he was chlorine-intoxicated in Iraq during a suicide bombing, but went back to work after just three days. His self-branding as a veteran  might also signal higher political aspirations from a governor who has long been considered to be highly ambitious,  AP quoted Missouri State University communications expert Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk as saying. The website ericgreitensforpresident.com has long been reserved by him, she said.

    A loving husband and father, as is obvious from his social media accounts, Greitens starts his day between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. to run on local trails or engage in other exercises, which in the long run seems to help him meet his tough schedule.

    Greitens’ anti-corruption online posts, as well as those on the "blatant lies" propagated by liberal media and Missouri foster parenting have gained him nearly half a million subscriptions.

    Here are some positive reviews from Greitens’ Facebook account:

    "I listened to you on the radio on Monday this week and I think you are making Missouri a better, safer place to live. I'm thankful you are our governor. Keep up the good work.  ❤️The Lamb Family in Webster Groves"

    "GREAT family picture and THANK YOU again for your service to God, America and especially to Missouri!"

    READ MORE: Trump's Approval Rating Reaches Highest Level Since September — Poll

     

    Related:

    'California Could Forge Same Cooperation With Russia As With China' - Governor
    California Governor Comments on Moscow's Idea to Sue US Over Consulate Closure
    Shift in US Aid to Africa Signals Emphasis on Politics
    Tags:
    US Forces, strength, navy, exercise, military, Republican Party, United States, Missouri
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok