Meet Eric Greiter - Another Superman in US Politics

What would you say of ploughing through dirt and crossing over a one-rope bridge at the SEMO SWAT Challenge? Or walking up 110 flights of stairs in memory of 9/11? Eric Greitens, the 43-year-old Missouri Republican governor, seems to have the courage and strength to pursue these daring activities and much more.

Having entered a burning building with firefighters or having scaled a couple of rock climbing walls with utmost ease, the second youngest US governor has ultimately earned the reputation of one the fittest officials, similar to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Look, this is fun. It's a good time," Greitens said after scaling the climbing wall. "And I think it's important that people know we are fighting every day for the people of Missouri."

This proves well enough that these public displays of physical prowess, frequently uploaded on Facebook, are fully in tune with Greitens’ political outlook.

Though a novice to politics, since coming into office in 2016 he has been receiving positive feedback from numerous statesmen, who have eagerly shared their comments below Greitens’ inspiring family pictures and stunt accounts on social media.

A former Navy SEAL officer, he was chlorine-intoxicated in Iraq during a suicide bombing, but went back to work after just three days. His self-branding as a veteran might also signal higher political aspirations from a governor who has long been considered to be highly ambitious, AP quoted Missouri State University communications expert Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk as saying. The website ericgreitensforpresident.com has long been reserved by him, she said.

A loving husband and father, as is obvious from his social media accounts, Greitens starts his day between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. to run on local trails or engage in other exercises, which in the long run seems to help him meet his tough schedule.

Greitens’ anti-corruption online posts, as well as those on the "blatant lies" propagated by liberal media and Missouri foster parenting have gained him nearly half a million subscriptions.

Here are some positive reviews from Greitens’ Facebook account:

"I listened to you on the radio on Monday this week and I think you are making Missouri a better, safer place to live. I'm thankful you are our governor. Keep up the good work. ❤️The Lamb Family in Webster Groves"

"GREAT family picture and THANK YOU again for your service to God, America and especially to Missouri!"

