Trump's Approval Rating Reaches Highest Level Since September - Poll

The majority of Americans have a negative opinion of US President Donald Trump's work. However, something has changed in their relation to him, a newly published poll on Wednesday proved it.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's approval rating during the first week of December increased to 45 percent, exceeding the proportion of US respondents indicating that they supported him in September by two percentage points, a Morning Consult / Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

A slim majority of voters, 51 percent, did not approve of Trump's job in office.

The poll also found that the majority of US voters, regardless of party affiliation, want to avoid a government shutdown at all costs.

Trump's approval rating jumps to 45 percent, highest since September. Accomplishment on Tax Reform the major reason. https://t.co/ONKjPAGc9s via @dcexaminer — Joe (@NYcegame) 6 декабря 2017 г.

​US federal agencies could be forced to shut down on Friday if members of Congress fail to pass legislation to fund government operations.

Though a shutdown is unlikely, Republicans and Democrats have not yet agreed on either a spending package for the coming fiscal year or a stopgap measure to keep the government running in the short-term.

The poll found that 63 percent of US voters want lawmakers to take all of the necessary steps to avoid a government shutdown. The poll surveyed nearly 2,000 US voters between December 1-3 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.