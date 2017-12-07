Register
07 December 2017
    More than 100 descendants of Russian emigres in Western Europe and North America have signed a declaration denouncing anti-Russian sentiment and misinformation on the Ukrainian crisis in Western media, according to the Russky Most (literally Russian Bridge) initiative group.

    New US Restrictions on Russian Media Set to Continue - Russian Journalists Union

    Amid growing pressure on the overseas operation of Russia media agencies, Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. received notice from the US Justice Department about its possible registration as a foreign agent. New restrictions affecting Russian media outlets will proceed in the future, according to the Russian Journalists' Union.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The main goal for Russia at the moment is to find a suitable and consistent way out of the situation, Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists Timur Shafir told Sputnik Thursday.

    "Russian media and reporters are becoming the targets of pressure and persecution, largely due to their national and state affiliation. Subsequently, we cannot rule out that the list of not-very-appropriate sanctions and prohibitions will expand… No one should be surprised that ever more means of limiting the activities of our media broadcasting in foreign states will be invented," Shafir said.

    Second Radio Sputnik Partner in US Told it Could Be Registered as Foreign Agent
    Earlier in the day, the US company Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (MRBI), which broadcasts Sputnik radio programs, received a notice from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) about the possibility of it being registered as a "foreign agent;" it was requested to provide additional information for taking a decision. At the same time Sputnik itself had not received a demand to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

    The official added that it was necessary to look for a way out of this situation and support the journalists that could be targeted by the limitations.

    Over the last few months, Russian media outlets, such as RT and Sputnik, have faced significant pressure in the United States, with US authorities and the intelligence community claiming that they may have interfered into the US 2016 presidential election. RT and Sputnik, as well as Russian authorities, have repeatedly refuted the allegations as unsubstantiated. On November 13, RT America registered as a foreign agent in the United States under FARA following a request from the DoJ.

