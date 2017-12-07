New US Restrictions on Russian Media Set to Continue - Russian Journalists Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The main goal for Russia at the moment is to find a suitable and consistent way out of the situation, Secretary of the Russian Union of Journalists Timur Shafir told Sputnik Thursday.
"Russian media and reporters are becoming the targets of pressure and persecution, largely due to their national and state affiliation. Subsequently, we cannot rule out that the list of not-very-appropriate sanctions and prohibitions will expand… No one should be surprised that ever more means of limiting the activities of our media broadcasting in foreign states will be invented," Shafir said.
The official added that it was necessary to look for a way out of this situation and support the journalists that could be targeted by the limitations.
Over the last few months, Russian media outlets, such as RT and Sputnik, have faced significant pressure in the United States, with US authorities and the intelligence community claiming that they may have interfered into the US 2016 presidential election. RT and Sputnik, as well as Russian authorities, have repeatedly refuted the allegations as unsubstantiated. On November 13, RT America registered as a foreign agent in the United States under FARA following a request from the DoJ.
