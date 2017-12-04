Kremlin: Reports of Flynn Influencing Putin's Reaction to US Sanctions 'Absurd'

"[Michael] Flynn could not have asked Sergei Ivanovich [Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the US] about anything [concerning sanctions], while such requests could not have been handed over to the Russian president, this is utterly absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the phone talks between the Russian envoy and the former Trump's national security adviser had influenced Moscow's decision to postpone the response to new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by then President Barack Obama in December.



According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's decision, which couldn't have been linked to any requestions and recommendations."

He noted that the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation should be asked about the details of any contacts between Kislyak and Flynn during the period of his work in the Foreign Ministry and not the Kremlin, but details of the conversations between the president and ambassadors will not be disclosed.

"The information that Putin receives from the ambassadors does not concern anyone. The president takes the decision absolutely independently, being guided, as he himself has repeatedly said, exclusively by the national interests of Russia," Peskov emphasized.

The former Trump's national security adviser pleaded guilty to US special counsel's office's charges that he made false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with then Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, who finished his mission as the Russian envoy to the US this summer.

Commenting on Flynn's guilty plea, Trump has stated that his adviser's actions during the transition period had been "lawful," while emphasizing that there was "no collusion" with Moscow.

Flynn, who served as Trump's national security adviser for just 24 days, resigned in February amid accusations that he hadn't fully disclosed the content of his conversations with then Russian Ambassador in Washington, Sergei Kislyak, to Vice President Mike Pence. According to the media reports, Flynn was discussing with Kislyak the possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia, with Flynn not denying the claims. However, the Kremlin has stated that the content of the conversation between Flynn and Kislyak hasn't been reported correctly.

Previously, Kislyak emphasized that during his meeting with Michael Flynn, the parties discussed issues solely important to Russian-US cooperation, mainly the fight against terrorism.

Commenting on allegations of alleged Russian meddling into the US presidential election, which Moscow dubs "groundless," President Vladimir Putin said that he is aware of the content of the Kislyak-Flynn talks, adding that US officials have "lost their mind" as it is an ambassador’s job to meet with people.

Flynn has become the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in what has been dubbed a "witch hunt" by President Donald Trump.