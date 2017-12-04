Register
05:34 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

    Kremlin: Reports of Flynn Influencing Putin's Reaction to US Sanctions 'Absurd'

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    World
    Get short URL
    0 100

    Flynn has pleaded guilty over lying to the FBI last week.

    "[Michael] Flynn could not have asked Sergei Ivanovich [Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the US] about anything [concerning sanctions], while such requests could not have been handed over to the Russian president, this is utterly absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the phone talks between the Russian envoy and the former Trump's national security adviser had influenced Moscow's decision to postpone the response to new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by then President Barack Obama in December.

    According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it was [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's decision, which couldn't have been linked to any requestions and recommendations."

    He noted that the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation should be asked about the details of any contacts between Kislyak and Flynn during the period of his work in the Foreign Ministry and not the Kremlin, but details of the conversations between the president and ambassadors will not be disclosed.

    "The information that Putin receives from the ambassadors does not concern anyone. The president takes the decision absolutely independently, being guided, as he himself has repeatedly said, exclusively by the national interests of Russia," Peskov emphasized.

    The former Trump's national security adviser pleaded guilty to US special counsel's office's charges that he made false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with then Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, who finished his mission as the Russian envoy to the US this summer.

    Commenting on Flynn's guilty plea, Trump has stated that his adviser's actions during the transition period had been "lawful," while emphasizing that there was  "no collusion" with Moscow.

    READ MORE: Trump Backing Flynn When 'Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary' Sets Twitter Afire

    Flynn, who served as Trump's national security adviser for just 24 days, resigned in February amid accusations that he hadn't fully disclosed the content of his conversations with then Russian Ambassador in Washington, Sergei Kislyak, to Vice President Mike Pence. According to the media reports, Flynn was discussing with Kislyak the possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia, with Flynn not denying the claims. However, the Kremlin has stated that the content of the conversation between Flynn and Kislyak hasn't been reported correctly.

    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)
    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    ABC Admits Report Claiming Flynn Ready to 'Testify Against Trump' False, Suspends Journalist
    Previously, Kislyak emphasized that during his meeting with Michael Flynn, the parties discussed issues solely important to Russian-US cooperation, mainly the fight against terrorism.

    Commenting on allegations of alleged Russian meddling into the US presidential election, which Moscow dubs "groundless," President Vladimir Putin said that he is aware of the content of the Kislyak-Flynn talks, adding that US officials have "lost their mind" as it is an ambassador’s job to meet with people.

    READ MORE: Trump Lawyer Takes Hit Over Claims He Wrote President's Tweet About Flynn

    Flynn has become the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in what has been dubbed a "witch hunt" by President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Trump Lawyer Takes Hit Over Claims He Wrote President's Tweet About Flynn
    Trump Backing Flynn When 'Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary' Sets Twitter Afire
    ABC Admits Report Claiming Flynn to 'Testify Against Trump' False
    Tags:
    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Kislyak, Michael Flynn, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok