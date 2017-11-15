Register
04:12 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon. (File)

    US Downgrades Participation in Climate Talks After Shannon Family Emergency

    © AFP 2017/ ZACH GIBSON
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    The United States will send another senior official to the international climate talks in Bonn, Germany this week after Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon had to cancel his attendance due to a family emergency, the US Department of State said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two days of international climate talks are set to kick off on Wednesday in Bonn, with world leaders and diplomats from 195 nations expected to participate.

    "In the absence of Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, who is unable to attend due to a family emergency, Acting Assistant Secretary [for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith] Garber will serve as the head of US delegation to the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change during the high-level segment," the statement said on Tuesday.

    The talks will see diplomats negotiate the details of the Paris Climate Agreement, from which President Donald Trump has announced the United States will withdraw.

    Protesters interrupt a U.S. government pro-coal event during the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, Germany, November 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alister Doyle
    Singing Protesters Interrupt US Delegation at Climate Summit Event in Bonn (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The State Department said in the statement that the Trump administration’s position on the Paris climate agreement remains unchanged.

    "The United States intends to withdraw from the Paris agreement as soon as it is eligible to do so, unless the President can identify terms for engagement that are more favorable to American businesses, workers, and taxpayers," the statement said.

    The statement added that the US continues to participate in the ongoing negotiations on the Paris climate agreement with the goal of ensuring a "level playing field" that benefits US interests.

    Related:

    Syria Wants to Sign Paris Climate Deal Leaving US as Only Country Opposed
    Quinault Tribe in US Preparing Carbon Tax Proposal to Address Climate Change
    Three in Five Americans Agree US Government Must Fight Climate Change
    Tags:
    climate change, Thomas Shannon, United States, Bonn, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok