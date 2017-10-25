Register
16:52 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Surveillance

    Trusting No One: How America Is Watching Every Step Made By Its Allies

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    1011

    Even after the end of the Cold War, the United States has been maintaining its military installations in friendly European nations, such as Germany. Apparently, such a heavy military presence hasn’t been enough to ensure loyalty, since Uncle Sam has also been spying on their leaders and the people of these nations.

    It went off like a bomb: instead of focusing on al-Qaeda and the jihadis, America’s National Security Agency (NSA) was spying on America’s European allies. Numerous reports in German newspapers and magazines in 2013 suggested that their country, which hosts the largest number of US military installations in Europe, was also one of the key targets on the NSA spying list.

    The US established listening posts in Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as a number of other European cities. Some of these facilities were operating from within US diplomatic compounds.

    Apparently, Washington didn’t trust its allies much, since it carefully monitored every step that Berlin made. According to German media, the NSA has been listening in on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone conversations for as long as 10 years.

    According to WikiLeaks, besides the chancellor’s new and old mobile devices, the NSA targeted the landlines and cellphones of Merkel’s aides, her chief of staff, her political office and even her fax machine – a total of 125 phone numbers.

    The US wanted to know it all – for instance what Merkel had said in her conversations with her French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy about the future of Europe’s economy, or what she thought about Obama’s engagement with Iran, as she spoke with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Shaykh Muhammad bin Zayid al-Nuhayyan.

    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade
    © AP Photo/
    Facebook, Google Refuse to Help Bundestag Inquiry Into NSA Activity in Germany - Parliament
    Merkel commented on the spying scandal, saying that it was unacceptable for friendly nations to spy on each other, but supported Germany’s own spy agency BND in its cooperation with the NSA when it comes to fighting terrorism.

    Preventing terrorist activity was initially proclaimed as one of the main purposes of the extensive surveillance programs in the US and abroad, but, as it turns out, Uncle Sam was collecting much more data than it needed for the cause – both at home and abroad.

    Further publications by WikiLeaks revealed how easy it was for US spies to tap into communications and how much American taxpayers were charged for it. Cyber offense programs were funded ninefold more than cyber defense strategies by the US government, and all possibilities were explored to penetrate computer networks, including the use of undocumented security flaws in popular hardware, such as Cisco network equipment.

    Caught red-handed, the American leadership had no other choice but to specifically address the NSA’s mass surveillance practices.

    In January 2014 Barack Obama gave a speech, promising to increase restrictions on the data collection of American citizens and calling for increased oversight of government agencies.

    But while Obama’s speech might have satisfied some critics at home, it certainly didn’t have that calming effect abroad. Obama’s words weren’t enough for the US allies, since he mostly concentrated on domestic surveillance and didn’t say much about putting an end to America’s spying games overseas.

    According to classified documents obtained by the media from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, the US spy agency was keeping tabs on 122 world leaders, among them presidents and prime ministers, heads of international nonprofits, corporate leaders and private individuals.

    Related:

    William Binney: NSA Surveillance Takes a Page From Nazi Germany
    Germany's New Citizen Monitoring Spyware May Be Creepier Than NSA's
    Activists Target NSA Facility in Germany With Drones
    Tags:
    National Security Agency (NSA), Angela Merkel, Germany, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok