Register
12:42 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A South Korean news magazine with front cover photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and a headline Korean Peninsula Crisis is displayed at the Dong-A Ilbo building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

    Russian Senator Views Any US Military Action in N Korea as a Security Threat

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 17310

    A key senator in Russia's Federation Council has declared that any US attempt to wage war against North Korea would be assessed by Moscow as an "openly hostile" action towards Russia, due to the fact that Russia and North Korea share a border.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Any US attempt to go to war with North Korea will by regarded by Moscow as "openly hostile" towards Russia, Frants Klintsevich, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's Committee on Defense and Security, said Wednesday, commenting on recent US remarks on the North Korean issue.

    A man drives his car past a display board showing photos of ballistic missile launches in North Korea outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Japan, S Korea, US Agree to Enhance Cooperation After North's Missile Launch
    In his address to the UN General Assembly on September 19, US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if necessary. In response, the North Korean leader warned Washington of the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history."

    "It would not be worthless to warn the US: any attempts to start a war in close proximity to Russia's borders threaten its security, and therefore will be regarded by us as an openly hostile action towards our country, with all the consequences that come with it," Klintsevich said, as quoted by his press service.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated in recent months after Pyongyang carried out several ballistic missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions. Russia has repeatedly stated that the crisis should be settled through dialogue between all the parties concerned and in accordance with the UN resolutions.

    Related:

    Trump: US 'Totally Prepared' To Impose Massive 'Devastation' on North Korea
    US Bombers Fly Off North Korea's Coast to Display Military Force
    US to Shoot Down North Korea's Missile if It Flies Over Guam - State Dept
    Tillerson Assures US to Continue Diplomatic Efforts on North Korea
    Tags:
    security threat, military operation, UN General Assembly, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok