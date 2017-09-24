US Have Other Political Goals in Syria Apart From Fighting Terrorism – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister on Sunday did not rule out the possibility of US having another goal in Syria apart from defeating terrorism.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday did not rule out that the United States might have another goals in Syria apart from defeating terrorism, it would be clear after Daesh (terrorist group banned in Russia) is destroyed.

"When Daesh is destroyed, and Jabhat an Nusra [Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, a terrorist group banned in Russia] with them, then it will become clear who is pursuing what goals in Syria," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's NTV broadcaster.

"Because our US colleagues, including [US State Secretary Rex] Tillerson, swear they have no other goal in Syria but to eliminate the terrorists. When that is done, it will be clear if it is really so, or whether the United States pursues some political goals after all, ones that we do not know of yet," Lavrov added.

Last week, the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Turkey and Iran — have made a breakthrough in reducing violence in Syria by reaching an agreement on all four de-escalation zones, including the one in the Idlib province. The sides also agreed that monitoring in the de-escalation zone in Idlib would be carried out by Iranian, Russian and Turkish forces, while the remaining zones would be maintained by Russian military police.