US Have Other Political Goals in Syria Apart From Fighting Terrorism – Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday did not rule out that the United States might have another goals in Syria apart from defeating terrorism, it would be clear after Daesh (terrorist group banned in Russia) is destroyed.
"When Daesh is destroyed, and Jabhat an Nusra [Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, a terrorist group banned in Russia] with them, then it will become clear who is pursuing what goals in Syria," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's NTV broadcaster.
Last week, the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Turkey and Iran — have made a breakthrough in reducing violence in Syria by reaching an agreement on all four de-escalation zones, including the one in the Idlib province. The sides also agreed that monitoring in the de-escalation zone in Idlib would be carried out by Iranian, Russian and Turkish forces, while the remaining zones would be maintained by Russian military police.
