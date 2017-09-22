Register
05:07 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Nuclear weapon

    Nuclear Decay: World’s Atomic Arsenal Shrinks 3 Percent in 2016

    © East News/ MAPW Australia
    World
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    The Stockholm International Peace Research reported that the world's nuclear arsenal shrank by about 400 weapons between 2016 and 2017, a decline of about 2.6 percent.

    Four nations expanded their atomic arsenals: China, India, North Korea and Pakistan. This is little surprise as tensions continue to flare up throughout Asia, with incidents such as the US bloc's stand-off against North Korea, the India-China showdown over the Doklam Plateau over the summer, and the continued border disputes between India and Pakistan capturing the attention of the world.

    However, this was offset by countries such as France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States downsizing their own arsenals. This dropped the total number of nuclear weapons in the world from 15,395 in January 2016 to 14,935 in January 2017.

    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Strategic Command: North Korea on Verge of Nuclear ICBM, But US Missile Defense Ready

    The lion's share of nuclear weapons are owned by former Cold War adversaries: the US and Russia. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons reports that the US has 6,800 and Moscow 7,000, vastly more than the world's other nuclear nations put together.

    The nuclear club consists of nine nations: China, France, India, Israel (although they have never publicly admitted to having an arsenal), Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The newest member of the club is North Korea, which SIPRI claims does not have "deployed warheads," but does have 10-20 "other warheads," which includes weapons that are being held in storage or dismantled. SIPRI says that they aren't confident in their North Korean figures. 

    A detail of the video board showing the votes in favor, against and the abstention is seen after a vote by the conference to adopt a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination, Friday, July 7, 2017 at United Nations headquarters.
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    UN Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons Gains Significant Support, But Could Fail

    "Recent steps in the nuclear disarmament field are encouraging," said Shannon Kile, head of SIPRI's Nuclear Weapons Project. "The groundwork laid in 2016 has been built on in 2017, with 122 states approving the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the U.N. in July 2017."

    "The so-called ban treaty is potentially an important milestone on a long-term path toward nuclear disarmament," he added, in reference to the UN treaty that is meant to eventually phase out the entire world's arsenal.

    The treaty was signed on September 20, but none of the 50 signatories are nuclear states. The UN representatives of France, the UK and the US said that their nations would never "sign, ratify or ever become party to" the treaty. The Russian delegation also refused to support it, praising the treaty's intentions of denuclearizing the world, but calling it hasty and potentially dangerous.

    Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, four states that were at one time or another were either interested in acquiring or actually did possess nuclear weapons, were some of the notable signatories.

    Related:

    South Korea Pledges Not to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapon
    N Korean Nuclear Tests Undermine International Efforts to Launch CTBT - Moscow
    Trump May Have Lied About Iran Nuclear Deal to Prepare Ground for War
    Tillerson Admits IAEA Reports Indicate Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Sees ‘No Need’ to Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Agreement
    Tags:
    nuclear disarmament, nuclear weapons, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), India, Israel, China, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok