12:59 GMT +313 September 2017
    A migrant sleeps next to tents installed in a street near the entrance of the reception center for migrants and refugees at porte de La Chapelle, north of Paris, France, July 6, 2017

    Silent Suffering: Unknown Plight of Millions of Migrants

    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    0 22 0 0

    The moveable exhibition “Exodus: Life Stories of Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Persons,” organized by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) humanitarian group, shows the plight of millions of people uprooted by conflicts in their homelands, which is being almost entirely ignored by mainstream media.

    While the cases of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to reach European shores are more known to the broader public, the situation in South Sudan is not, photojournalist Anna Surinyach told Sputnik Mundo.

    This photo taken on July 1, 2016 shows men and women waiting to be registered as displaced persons in a South Sudan Redcross compound in Wau, South Sudan
    © AFP 2017/ CHARLES LOMODONG
    South Sudan Creates New Refugee Crisis With Thousands Fleeing to Ethiopia
    “That God-forsaken country is rarely mentioned in the news even though it has been in a state of civil war since 2013. There are many displaced people there who are stranded along the borders and forced to run away again when the conflict catches up with them,” she said.

    “I met people there who had never stayed in one place for more than a year,” said Anna, the author of the photographs at the exhibition. The exhibition is currently in Montevideo and will soon move on to other cities of the region.

    The situation in South Sudan, where civil war is well into its fourth year, is nothing short of a catastrophe.

    An estimated 1.5 million have fled the oil-rich but impoverished East African state to neighboring Uganda since the armed conflict between the forces of President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar flared up in 2013.

    Anna Surinyach said that she would never forget the tragedy that befell the country’s second largest city of Malakal. The city’s destruction forced  150,000 of its residents to flee to refugee camps where they live under “inhuman conditions.”

    “To see an African city of 150,000 people absolutely deserted with burned down houses and dead bodies strewn in the streets was a sight I will never forget,” Anna said.

    She added that many in Europe simply do not know where these migrants come from, why they fled their native countries and what is going on there.

    Many believe that these people have come to “take away” their jobs.

    “These people are not going to take away anyone’s job. They would have never risked their lives crossing the sea if they hadn’t  realized the real danger to themselves and their families,” Anna emphasized.

    The exhibition also documents the pain and hardship suffered by migrants from Central America who try to make their way into the United States.

    David Cantero Perez, the director of the MSF’s South American office, told Sputnik that these people are often displaced as economic migrants.

    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his third annual report at the National Palace in Mexico City on September 2, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ALFREDO ESTRELLA
    Biden, Nieto Discuss Kind Treatment of Migrants From Central America
    “Some of them are economic migrants, but for the most part these are people running away from criminal gangs in their own countries,” Perez explained.

    The “Exodus…” exhibition is an attempt to draw a line between refugees, internally displaced persons and migrants.

    “The world is neither white nor black. Not all people who are seen as economic migrants happen to be such and the exhibition is meant to show exactly what these people go through on their way to safety and what is really happening in the countries they come from,” Anna Surinyach concluded.

    Photo 1

    Displaced persons remain in camps where they have to live in inhuman conditions. South Sudan, November 2015.

    Las personas desplazadas se quedan en campos viviendo en malas condiciones de vida, Sudán del Sur. Noviembre 2015
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    Las personas desplazadas se quedan en campos viviendo en malas condiciones de vida, Sudán del Sur. Noviembre 2015

    Photo 2

    Three women carry water in a displaced persons camp in Melut, South Sudan.

    Tres mujeres llevando agua en un campo de desplazados en Melut, Sudán del Sur
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    Tres mujeres llevando agua en un campo de desplazados en Melut, Sudán del Sur

    Photo 3

    Upper Nile State. South Sudan, November 2015.

    Estado del Alto Nilo. Sudán del Sur. Noviembre 2015
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    Estado del Alto Nilo. Sudán del Sur. Noviembre 2015

    Photo 4

    El Mar Mediterráneo es una de las rutas migratorias más peligrosas del mundo: en 2016 murieron ahogadas más de 5.000 personas
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    El Mar Mediterráneo es una de las rutas migratorias más peligrosas del mundo: en 2016 murieron ahogadas más de 5.000 personas

    The Mediterranean Sea – one of the most dangerous migration routes around with more than 5,000 people having drowned in 2016 alone.

    Photo 5

    El Dignity I, barco de búsqueda y rescate de Médicos Sin Fronteras en el Mar Mediterráneo, desembarcó 103 personas en Trapani el 9 de julio de 2015
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    El Dignity I, barco de búsqueda y rescate de Médicos Sin Fronteras en el Mar Mediterráneo, desembarcó 103 personas en Trapani el 9 de julio de 2015

    Dignity I, an MSF rescue boat brought 103 people ashore at Trapani, Sicily, on July 9, 2015.

    Photo 6

    Los migrantes centroamericanos que viajan en tren en México a menudo están exhaustos debido a los largos viajes y son víctimas de la violencia. MSF les brinda asistencia
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    Los migrantes centroamericanos que viajan en tren en México a menudo están exhaustos debido a los largos viajes y son víctimas de la violencia. MSF les brinda asistencia

    Migrants from Central America traveling on trains in Mexico are exhausted by their long travel and often fall victim to violence. MSF is there to help.

    Photo 7

    El río Suchiate, en la frontera entre México y Guatemala. Los migrantes centroamericanos cruzan este paso (El Paso del Coyote) en pequeñas embarcaciones. Es el comienzo de su viaje por México
    © Photo: Anna Surinyach/MSF
    El río Suchiate, en la frontera entre México y Guatemala. Los migrantes centroamericanos cruzan este paso (El Paso del Coyote) en pequeñas embarcaciones. Es el comienzo de su viaje por México

    Suchiate River on Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Migrants from Central America crossing the river at El Paso del Coyote in small boats at the start of their journey across Mexico.

    • Сomment

