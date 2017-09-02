Register
16:19 GMT +302 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009

    Why US Refuses to Send F-16 Trainers to Turkey, Blocks Pakistan's Help

    © AP Photo/ Selcan Hacaoglu
    World
    Get short URL
    158940

    Commenting on the recent US refusal to heed Ankara's request for F-16 training pilots to help replace airmen dismissed after last year's military coup attempt and Washington's move to prevent Pakistan from assisting Turkey, retired Turkish Lieutenant General Erdogan Karakus explained to Sputnik Turkiye what might be the reasons for this decision.

    The US has rejected Ankara's request to send F-16 training pilots to prepare new airmen in the wake of an array of dismissals following after last year's military coup attempt in the country, saying that it has "no program regarding training pilots abroad."

    The US, however, offered to train Turkish pilots in the US.

    The main entrance to the city of Afrin, along Syria's northern border with Turkey
    © AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN
    US-Rebels Clash in Syria Becomes Psychological Operation to 'Prevent Turkey From Entering Afrin'
    "If you send your F-16 pilots to the US, we can train them here," the US suggested.

    Turkey, for its part, insisted that its pilots operate from its own bases and in their own geographical conditions. Turkish Lieutenant General

    Erdogan Karakus commented to Sputnik Turkiye on the US response.

    "The US suggestion to send Turkish pilots for training in the US instead of sending its instructors to Turkey could be regarded as a certain message to Turkey, saying: 'look, we are not hampering your intentions.' However, in fact, the US is undermining all the Turkish efforts. This is unacceptable behavior on the part of the US," he told Sputnik.

    He further suggested that this move of the US, which is yet another step in the deteriorating relations between the two countries, could cause the further aggravation of their ties.

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    How US Military Presence in Middle East Driving Together Turkey, Iran, Russia
    "As you know, our relations with the US are not at their best mostly due to certain discrepancies over the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Syria's Democratic Union Party (PYD). Besides, there are certain difficulties caused by Turkey's intentions to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia. Another very important issue is the unwillingness of the US to extradite US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, (widely believed to have masterminded the coup in Turkey)," Erdogan Karakus explained.

    Ankara has sent requests for F-16 instructors to some other states. Pakistan was the only country to accept Turkey’s request, but Washington has opposed this move, as any US military equipment purchase, sale, maintenance or training by third countries needs US approval.

    Commenting on this decision, Erdogan Karakus suggested that the US might want to prevent Pakistani pilots from getting access to the digital terrain-mapping systems which are installed on the modernized F-16 jets possessed by Turkey.

    The Lieutenant General stressed that the crisis with the pilots might be resolved if dismissed pilots return to military service.

    "If you can't bring instructors from the US or Pakistan, you have to train them yourself. This is the solution. We have trained many pilots for other countries: Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Italy. We are able to train them for ourselves," he said.

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Turkey-Backed Syrian Rebels Reportedly Open Fire at US Troops
    Erdogan Karakus, however, noted that many countries, especially the US, are dissatisfied with the fact that Turkey has a great number of capable and experienced pilots.

    "We have highly qualified instructors and pilots. This is, to a large extent, the reason behind all those games played against the Turkish Air Forces. Just imagine that during military drills in the US, one Turkish pilot is able to shoot down 26 American jets. As a result, the Turkish team is stronger  by far," he told Sputnik.

    Turkish pilots are so talented and professional that many countries feel worried and dissatisfied, the Lieutenant General said, However he assured that Turkey is able to solve its problems by itself.

    According to Hurriyet Daily News,  the government purged a large number of pilots from the Turkish Air Forces following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016.    

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    US Concerned 'Only About Interoperability' of S-400 Systems Purchased by Turkey
    During the thwarted coup, 25 coup pilots flew F-16 jets and 11 of them bombed strategic sites.

    After the coup, the newspaper says, it was revealed that a significant number of followers of the US-based Islamic preacher Fehullah Gülen were in the Air Forces Command and 1,752 personnel were dismissed with state of emergency decrees.

    "According to official numbers, between 300 and 350 of those dismissed were warplane pilots and as a result the ratio between the number of seats and the number of pilots decreased to 1/0.8, when it should be 1/1.5," the outlet says.

    The F-16 jets form the majority of Turkey’s warplane fleet with 245 jets.

    Tags:
    training, military pilots, F-16 fighter jet, coup attempt in Turkey, Erdogan Karakus, Pakistan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Far Eastern Enigma: Sights and People of the North Korean Capital
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok