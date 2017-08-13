Register
    Hacking Shadowplay: ‘Guccifer’ Claims ‘Guccifer 2.0’ is US Government Entity

    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Eastern European hacker known as “Guccifer” has reached out to US reporters from prison in Romania to argue the case that he should stay where he is, and not be sent to America. He also speculated that Guccifer 2.0 is a scheme orchestrated by the National Security Agency and US State Department.

    Guccifer, whose real name is Marcel Lehel Lazar, was arrested in 2014 for hacking Hillary Clinton's former political aide Sidney Blumenthal. Lazar first revealed to the world that Clinton was using a non-secure private email address while serving as the US Secretary of State.

    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vow to Fight Cybercrime, Terrorism
    Lazar admitted to accessing personal email and social media accounts of approximately 100 American citizens by using Russian proxy servers because they were "the fastest." In 2016 he was sentenced to 52 months in US prison after he finishes a seven-year sentence in Romania for hacking crimes committed there.

    On Friday, Lazar told Fox News senior executive producer Pamela Browne that in an upcoming court hearing in Romania he would be asking to serve his second sentence in his native country, where his wife and family live.

    During the interview, Lazar asserted that he believed Guccifer 2.0, the hacker behind multiple US Democratic National Committee (DNC) leaks, to be a fabrication by the US government — an "inside job." He said the idea came from one of his State Department handlers during his extradition plane ride to the US in spring 2016. The government employee, assigned to make sure Lazar arrived safely to an American jail, mentioned: "What would your opinion be if another Guccifer showed up?"

    "I think Guccifer two-zero is something made from some guys at the State Department. Some guys from the cyber command of the NSA, and some guys from the Vault, Vault 7 of the CIA…I'm in this business for sort of 15 years now, this is my take," Lazar said.

    "The Russians are more skillful than this to let tracks in the documents [point] to them…so this is made by the other guys who wanted [to point] to the Russians."

