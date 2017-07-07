Register
16:50 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    China and Germany, both main beneficiaries of globalization, are likely to find common ground at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg despite massive anti-globalization protesters flooding the streets of the German port city, experts told Sputnik on Friday.

    China, Germany to Harmonize Positions at G20 as Main Globalization Beneficiaries

    © Sputnik/ Press-service of the President of the Russian Federation
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (36)
    0 6211

    China and Germany, countries which are called beneficiaries of globalization by experts, could find common ground at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang — China and Germany, both main beneficiaries of globalization, are likely to find common ground at the upcoming G20 Summit in Hamburg despite massive anti-globalization protesters flooding the streets of the German port city, experts told Sputnik on Friday.

    BALANCED GROWTH

    Demonstrators fighting for a wide range of causes occupied the streets of Hamburg in recent days, in anticipation of the annual gathering of leaders from 20 major economies of the world, taking place on July 7-8.

    Activists called on local residents to take part in a demonstration dubbed "Welcome to Hell," organized by an anti-capitalist group and aiming to express protest and resistance against leaders of capitalist regimes all over the world.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Germany Urges G20 Leaders to Find Compromise to Settle Major Global Challenges
    Another group launched a protest with an artistic touch, titled "1000 Gestalten," where 1,000 zombie-like creatures covered in crusty clay flocked through the streets of Hamburg on Wednesday. The demonstration, in the form of an art performance, was a symbol for a solitary and open-minded civil society, organizers said.

    Local law enforcement officials said about 20,000 police officers would be deployed during the G20 meeting to ensure security in the city.

    Unlike the last time when the summit took place in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China, where local authorities made sure no sign of opposition would occur, Hamburg is expected to offer a completely different environment for world leaders.

    Despite foreseeable chaotic scenes in the streets and vocal opposition from different groups, China, which chaired the summit last year, is expected to find a lot of common ground with the host Germany, as both nations are main beneficiaries of globalization thanks to their strongholds in the global manufacturing chain, experts told Sputnik.

    "Both China and Germany have strong manufacturing industries and benefited greatly through the globalized economy. They should have a lot of common language in promoting the continuation of globalization," Wang Huiyao, the president of Center for China and Globalization in Beijing, told Sputnik, adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel may feel she has got a helping hand from Chinese President Xi Jinping after US President Donald Trump made things awkward during the G7 Summit in Italy earlier this year.

    China Military Modernization Drones
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong/Pool/File
    China’s Economy Will Catch up With US Economy in 17 Years: Economists
    Official figures showed Germany’s trade surplus reached a new record of $270 billion in 2016, while China’s trade surplus stayed strong at $511 billion last year, despite a 7.7 percent drop in exports from the previous year.

    However, the Beijing-based expert acknowledged that there was some negative impact from globalization, especially on specific industries in certain countries, and it is important for global leaders to address those issues while pushing forward the process of globalization.

    "We do need to reflect on the negative impact of globalization and promote balanced growth globally to make sure the benefits reach ordinary people in different countries," he said.

    Trump has long accused China of stealing manufacturing jobs from the United States and promised to bring those jobs back to the country during last year’s presidential campaign.

    Merkel told German magazine Die Zeit earlier this week that, while Germany is looking at the possibilities of cooperation to benefit everyone, globalization is seen by the US administration more as a process that is not about a win-win situation but about winners and losers.

    A visitor takes photos of the Roewe 750, made by Chinese auto maker SAIC Motor Corp., at the Beijing Auto Show (File)
    © AP Photo/ Greg Baker
    China’s SAIC Motor to Build First Car Manufacturing Facility in India
    As nations including China, Germany and the United States improve their economic structure through the globalization process, it is possible for certain kinds of manufacturing to return to advanced economies, Wang suggested.

    "Chinese auto glass manufacturer Fuyao Glass decided to move its manufacturing to Ohio in the US to reduce cost, by bringing production closer to its customers in North America," he said.

    In October 2016, Chairman of Fuyao Glass Cho Tak Wong pledged to invest $500 million into an automotive glass plant in Ohio, which employs about 2000 workers.

    Wang also sees an opportunity for Chinese companies with rich experience in infrastructure construction to be involved in similar projects in the United States after Trump promised to "make America great again" by improving the country’s aging infrastructure.

    PAINFUL TRANSITION

    Americans voters in states such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, where manufacturing used to dominate the local economy, broke away from their tradition to support the Democratic Party and voted for Trump during last year’s US presidential election.

    Oil tanker
    CC0 / /
    Lower Oil Prices Hit US Energy Sector, Stirring Fears of Economic Downturn
    After taking office, Trump threatened to wage a trade war against China and Germany by introducing stiff tariffs as part of his efforts to push US companies to move manufacturing jobs back to the country.

    But economists said it would be impossible for Trump to succeed in bringing those jobs back to as it is against the rule of the market economy.

    "There’s no way for Trump, even if he would use the most severe trade policies, to bring American manufacturing jobs back to an appreciable extent," Alan Deardorff, the professor of international economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, told Sputnik.

    US automaker Ford Motor said in late June that it plans to centralize production of the next generation of its iconic compact car, the New Ford Focus, in China, instead of Michigan or Mexico. Ford currently builds its Focus compact cars in Michigan, as well as in China and Europe.

    The US economist pointed out that technology improvements such as automation and robots was also a factor that led to a loss of manufacturing jobs in the United States, in addition to losing those jobs to countries like China.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Trump to Meet With Auto Industry Leaders During Detroit Visit on Wednesday
    Traditional manufacturing hubs in the United States, such as Detroit in Michigan or Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, need to go through a painful transitional period to upgrade local industrial structures to move away from manufacturing, Deardorff suggested.

    "The Detroit area suffered tremendously because of the decline of the auto industry," he said, adding that local population dropped by more than half.

    The economic professor noted that Pittsburgh, which used to be the US center for steel production half a century ago, was a successful example of this kind of industrial transition.

    "They (Pittsburgh) went through a terrible time, but they have come back, by shifting to healthcare and education. Major hospitals and universities helped the city thrive again," Deardorff said.

    NO ALTERNATIVE

    Sochi, Russia. May 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Germany Remains Russian Leading Economic Partner, Bilateral Trade Turnover Growing - Putin
    Germany police clashed with thousands of protesters taking part in the "Welcome to Hell" demonstration near the summit venue on Thursday. Local authorities said dozens of police officers were injured during violent clashes throughout the evening. Local police expected about 100,000 protesters to march in the streets of Hamburg during the 2-day summit.

    The organizers of the demonstration are a group of anti-capitalist activists who blame the capitalist economic model for global exploitation and impoverishment. The group claimed "the apparently unchallenged triumph of capitalism has left behind a trail of devastation."

    Ironically, one of the key participants of the G20 summit and a main beneficiary of globalized capitalist economy is China, which still labels itself as a Socialist country.

    Refugees wait for a special train at the train station in Freilassing, near the Austrian-German border, southern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Road to Nowhere: How Cheap Migrant Labor Force Can Become a Burden for Germany's Economy
    Economists suggested that, despite flaws in the capitalist economic system, there is no viable alternative that has been proven to be successful.

    "The alternative has been tried in the Soviet Union and in China before Deng Xiaoping. It didn't really deliver the goods," Tony Makin, the professor of economics and director of the Griffith APEC Study Center at Griffith University in Australia, told Sputnik, adding that China is the best example where the leaders realized that a market economy delivers growth.

    The Australian economist believes that globalization should not be reversed, but instead, local authorities need to figure out ways to compensate those vocal minority losers in the globalized economy.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (36)

    Related:

    US First Lady Cannot Leave G20 Residence to Join Leaders' Spouses Amid Protests
    Lavrov, Tillerson Discuss Int'l, Bilateral Agenda on G20 Sidelines
    Tusk Talks Tough at G20, Calls for ‘Ruthless’ Fight Against Human Traffickers
    Merkel Cordially Greets Putin at G20 Summit Welcome Ceremony
    Tags:
    economy, G20 summit in Hamburg, G20, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok