21 June 2017
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Tillerson: US Hopes Gulf Countries' Demands on Qatar 'Reasonable'

    World
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that Washington hopes the list of demands on the government of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will soon be presented and will be reasonable and actionable.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    Tillerson Cancels Mexico Trip to Continue Bid to De-Escalate Qatar Crisis
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States hopes a list of demands on the government of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will be practical, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable," Tillerson stated.

    The US government continues to support the efforts of Kuwait to settle a dispute between Qatar and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, according to Tillerson.

    "We support the Kuwaiti mediation effort and look forward to this matter moving toward a resolution," Tillerson said.

    Doha
    Saudi FM Assures Tillerson No Qatar Blockade Exists, Says Food Shipments Allowed
    Beginning on June 5, a number of GCC nations severed or reduced diplomatic relations with Qatar after accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

    Tillerson has repeated the call for Qatar to end all support for terror groups, but State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Tuesday that the United States was beginning to question the reason for the dispute and ensuing embargo.

    Nauert explained that after two weeks with no public information on the allegations, Washington was left to question if the rift was the result of real concerns or historic grievances among the nations.

