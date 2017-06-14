US Guided-Missile Destroyer Sterett Arrives in China for Scheduled Port Call

© AFP 2017/ PAUL CROCK China Says it Monitors Other States Military Activities in S China Sea Amid US Aviation Drills

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The guided-missile destroyer Sterett is making the first visit of a US warship to the Chinese mainland this year, with a stop in the Chinese city of Zhanjiang, the US Navy announced in a press release on Monday.

"This visit is an exciting opportunity to promote maritime cooperation and reinforce a navy-to-navy relationship with our People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) counterparts," the Sterret’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Claudine Caluori stated in the release.

The Sterett is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and part of a Surface Action Group that includes a destroyer squadron and a helicopter detachment.

The Surface Action Group operates with other nations’ navies on routine patrols, maritime security operations, and theater security cooperation activities in the Western Pacific, the release explained.

Arleigh Burke destroyers are equipped with the Aegis battle management system for antiaircraft, antisubmarine and anti-surface warfare missions with weapons that include Harpoon and Tomahawk missiles. The warships can also be equipped with ballistic missile defenses.