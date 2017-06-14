Oliver Stone Says Vladimir Putin Resembles Franklin D. Roosevelt

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan Intelligence Agencies Make Reset With Russia Impossible for Trump - Oliver Stone

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US film director Oliver Stone told Sputnik on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a lot in common with former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"His [Putin's] importance to Russia is considerable…I see the relationship to the Roosevelt administration, because Roosevelt was the first American president to have four terms," Stone said.

Stone explained that if Putin runs in 2018, it would count as four terms, which would be significant.

The film director added that Putin's impact on Russia is also similar to Roosevelt's role, because the former US president has made fast changes during the Great Depression and allowed the "government to come into play with the economy."