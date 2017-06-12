Trump Administration Refuses to Sign G7 Climate Pledge - Communique

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has refused to sign a communique containing a pledge for action on climate change from G7 members, according to a document released by the G7 Bologna Environment Ministers' Meeting on Monday.
"[W]e the United States do not join those sections of the communique on climate and MDBs [Multilateral Development Banks], reflecting our recent announcement to withdraw and immediately cease implementation of the Paris Agreement and associated financial commitments," a footnote within the communique stated.
footnote noted the United States will engage with its international partners in a way consistent with domestic priorities to keep the economy healthy and the environment strong.
Several sections of the communique from the June 11-12 meeting reaffirmed support for the Paris agreement and its provisions.
