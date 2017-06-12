Trump Administration Refuses to Sign G7 Climate Pledge - Communique

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has refused to sign a communique containing a pledge for action on climate change from G7 members, according to a document released by the G7 Bologna Environment Ministers' Meeting on Monday.

"[W]e the United States do not join those sections of the communique on climate and MDBs [Multilateral Development Banks], reflecting our recent announcement to withdraw and immediately cease implementation of the Paris Agreement and associated financial commitments," a footnote within the communique stated.

The On June 1, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord because it hurts the US economy.

footnote noted the United States will engage with its international partners in a way consistent with domestic priorities to keep the economy healthy and the environment strong.

Several sections of the communique from the June 11-12 meeting reaffirmed support for the Paris agreement and its provisions.