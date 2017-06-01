Register
21:33 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    World

    Communist Era Bonds May Haunt Modern Russia-China Relations

    World
    Get short URL
    0 17920

    Close ties between Russia and China during the Communist era may become a challenge as the two countries are looking to strengthen their relations under completely different modern-day conditions.

    North Pole expedition
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Silk Road on Ice: China Eyes Russia's Northern Sea Route as Safest Maritime Path to Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang — Close ties between Russia and China during the Communist era may become a challenge as the two countries are looking to strengthen their relations under completely different modern-day conditions.

    CULTURAL EXCHANGE STAYED IN THE 1960S

    The Communist brotherhood between the Soviet Union and China was mentioned repeatedly at the recent third international conference called Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations, a two-day event on modern Russia-China relations that concluded in Moscow on Tuesday.

    Song Jingwu, the vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the deputy chairman of the China-Russia Friendship Association, stressed the tight-knit relations Soviet-Chinese in his opening speech at the conference.

    "In the early days after the founding of People’s Republic of China, the cultural exchange between USSR and China were very rich and extensive. Russian language classes were offered in Chinese elementary and middle schools. Russian films, plays and ballet had a strong impact on the development of arts in China," Song said.

    The popularity of Russian culture, including music, films and literature reached its peak in the 1960s in China. Even Chinese films produced during that time carried a unique "Communist" accent, which made it sound almost identical to Russian films. A large number of Russian songs were translated into Chinese language and became household favorites.

    Those Chinese born during that era embraced the Russian culture immensely. Former Chinese President Hu Jintao, born in 1942, was seen performing the Russian song "Moscow Nights" in Chinese language at a government banquet in 2006. Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, born in 1962, who used to be a famous folk singer and released a number of albums, performed the song "Oh the Snowball Bush Blooms" in Russian language on various occasions.

    China Gezhouba Group Company Limited
    © Photo: CGGC
    China's Top Infrastructure Company CGGC Views Russia as Strategic Partner
    Sergey Shakhray, vice dean of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), opened his presentation at the conference with a slideshow of academic exchange between the Soviet Union and China back in the 1950s. He said over 5000 Chinese students were sent to study at his university in 1956. And when he presented a picture of late Chinese President Mao Zedong’s visit to his university in 1957, many participants at the conference took out their smartphones and started snapping pictures of the scene. According to Shakhray, his university even opened a Chinese kitchen to accommodate the Chinese students’ cravings for their native cuisine.

    But today, many Chinese consider the cultural exchange between the Soviet Union and China to be one-sided.

    "It was mostly a one-way exchange, in which China was learning everything from Russia," Song said.

    Younger people in China, unlike their parents, are no longer attached to Russian culture. Instead, they became loyal fans of Western artists and sports stars. For example, retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has over 5 million followers on Chinese social media website Weibo.com. US pop singers such as Beyonce and Katy Perry have 2.3 million and 1.2 million followers, respectively, in China.

    In comparison, popular Russian artists such as Timati, Basta or Loboda don’t even have a presence on Chinese social media. The most popular Russian artist on Weibo.com is Vitas, who is well known in China for his high-pitched voice. But he only has about 250,000 followers in China and is almost unknown to the Russian audience. When Russian singer Egor Kreed tried to use Chinese language on the cover of his new album called "What They Know," the Chinese words contained simple grammar mistakes.

    The number of Chinese students studying overseas is also a good indicator of overall interest in the destination country.

    Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of their meeting in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on N Sea Route - Foreign Minister
    According to figures from Russia’s Ministry of Education and Science, about 20,000 Chinese students are enrolled at Russian schools and universities. In comparison, the number of Chinese students studying in the United States reached a staggering 328,547 in 2016, accounting for about 31.5 percent of all foreign students in the country, according to data from the Institute of International Education.

    Vladimir Gusev, the director of the State Russian Museum, shared his personal experience of this change with the audience at the conference. According to Gusev, while he could sing Russian songs together with older Chinese scholars, he found it very difficult to find an excellent younger Chinese interpreter of Russian language.

    Chinese scholars also expressed concern over the lack of mutual understanding and interests in the modern cultures of both nations.

    "When we talk about Sinology, I hope it can be evolved into the New Sinology. In addition to traditional Chinese culture, it also has to include interpretations of modern Chinese culture. Of course, our research into Russian culture should also not be restricted to traditional Russian literature. We also need to expand our research into modern economic, political and social topics in Russia," Zhu Guanglei, vice dean of Nankai University in Tianjin, China, said.

    Wu Fengshi, associate professor of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, offered a popular phrase among Chinese scholars to describe China’s relations with the United States and with Russia.

    "The exchange between China and the United States happens in grassroots, while the exchange between China and Russia stays in the higher temples [government level]," she said.

    HOW TO DEAL WITH AN ASSERTIVE CHINA

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, China April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Domestic or Imported? New Chinese Aircraft Carrier Has Soviet Roots
    Contrary to the previous bilateral relations between the Soviet Union and China when the Russian side dominated, China is also seeking a more assertive position in its relationship with Russia.

    At Monday’s discussion session on Russia and China’s interest in the Arctic region, Guo Peiqing, executive director of the Institute of Polar Law and Policy at the Ocean University of China, voiced a strong Chinese position on the issue.

    "I think the world has entered a new era. Integration of Asia and Europe is also entering a new age. The Northern Sea Route can become an important supplement to China’s OBOR [One Belt, One Road] initiative," Guo said.

    Guo went on to stress that China’s state-owned-enterprise Poly Group Corporation will build the Belkomur railway, a project that will link the mining and industrial areas in the south Urals to the port of Arkhangelsk via Syktyvkar in the Komi Republic.

    During the same session, Vyacheslav Zilanov, chairman of Russia's Northern Coordination Council of Fishery Associations, Unions and Enterprise of the Northern Basin, reminisced his Soviet experiences. According to Zilanov, the Soviet Union caught 11 million tonnes of fish each year while China was only able to catch 4 million tonnes of fish at the time. But today, China’s fishing output reached 25 million tonnes per year, while Russia’s dropped to 4 million tonnes per year.

    Commenting on potential economic cooperation in Russia’s Far East regions, Li Yongquan, director of the Institute of Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), suggested that the Russian port city of Vladivostok could be used for China to move products domestically from its northeast regions to coastal Chinese cities in the southeast by sea.

    Historically, Vladivostok has been the sore spot for many Chinese for over a century, after Chinese emperors of the Qing dynasty gave up the territory through the Beijing Treaty following the end of the Second Opium War in 1860.

    When Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about his initiative of "the great revival of the Chinese nation," he often cited China’s defeat in the two Opium Wars as an important lesson. The period following the Opium Wars is often referred to in China as "the century of humiliation."

    Unsurprisingly, when Xin Zhongyi, the vice president of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) mentioned the city of Vladivostok at the conference, he used "Hai Shen Wai", the Chinese name for the city during the Qing Dynasty, instead of the formal phonetic translation of the name into Chinese.

    Xin may not have used the old Chinese name of Vladivostok intentionally, but for many Chinese like Xin, it is not easy to forget about history.

    Related:

    Hyperloop Technology May Be Implemented Under China's Silk Road, Russia Projects
    Russia Pacific Fleet to Hold Joint Drills With China, India, Japan This Summer
    China Eyes Russia's Northern Sea Route as Safest Maritime Path to Europe
    G7 Summit Losing Relevance After Sidelining Russia, China
    Tags:
    era, Communist Party, close ties, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok