India Unlikely to Get NSG Membership as China Reluctant to Soften Stand

"China's position on the non-NPT member's participation in the NSG has not changed," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
"We support the NSG following the mandate of the 2016 Seoul plenary session and following building consensus as well as inter-governmental process is open and transparent to deal with the relevant issue in a two-step approach," Hua Chunying added.
India lost it bid for membership to NSG during the meeting last year in Seoul although US and other European countries supported India's candidature. China opposed India's application on the ground that New Delhi is not a signatory of the NPT.
"Relations between India and China have worsened since the visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh and India's boycott of the One Belt One Road conference. India has been opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as it passes through disputed territory. Therefore, China will hardly change its stance on India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group," Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.
