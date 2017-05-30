Register
10:27 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listen to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as he speaks during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Trump's NATO Pressure: 'US Needs Formidable Bloc in Case of War With China'

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham, Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5001

    Commenting on Donald Trump's repeated demands that European NATO members increase their defense spending and meet related financial obligations, Turkish Retired Rear Admiral Soner Polat told Sputnik that the US wants to be backed by a formidable block in the event of a confrontation with China or any other power in the nearest future.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Trump’s Message to NATO Nations Consistent With Former Administrations - Mattis
    Recent remarks of President Trump that European NATO member states do not meet their financial obligations and his demand to increase their spending on their own defense to at least 2 percent of its gross domestic product each year have caused heated discussion in Turkey.

    Sputnik Turkiye sat down with Turkish Retired Rear Admiral, Former Chief of Intelligence in the Turkish Navy and a Former Head of Foreign Intelligence Department in the Turkish General Staff Soner Polat to talk on the issue.

    He said that the US' demand to increase the defense spending of the European NATO member states is a tool to pressure these countries aimed at strengthening of its own positions.

    "The demand of the US is based on its belief that such countries as Norway, for example, which had improved its living standard due to security safeguarded by NATO, should pay for it," Soner Polat told Sputnik.

    "Secondly,  the US wants to be backed by a formidable NATO block in case of its confrontation with China or any other power in the nearest future," he added.

    The Retired Rear Admiral however noted that some countries, including Germany and France, have voiced their discontent with the US. While other countries, like the Netherlands and Poland, were more reserved.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L), U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) attend a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Matt Dunham/Pool
    NATO Summit in Brussels: Trump Shows 'Who the Boss is in the Alliance'
    The purpose of the US is also to gain support in military and political spheres, he said. That is why it uses the defense budget as a tool to pressure Europe.

    "The so-called "deep state" (the term used to refer to sophisticated shadow governments) forces Trump to act in its interests and pushes him towards the well-known and long-used American political strategy," Soner Polat said.

    He further elaborated that if Trump were able to define his own strategy, he would have pursued a more moderate policy, focused on the internal issues. However the US government has not agreed to it and thus forced Trump to stick to the old US' foreign policy line.  Thus Trump had to strengthen the pressure on Europe.

    Such a policy means that the US wants to return to the times of the Cold War, he added. However Europe is resisting. There is nothing new here, Soner Polat said, it has been going on for 20 or even 30 years already.

    "The idea of the US is to escalate tensions on the continent and push NATO and Russia into a confrontation. It allows the US to strengthen its positions against Europe in geopolitical and military spheres," the Retired Rear Admiral concluded.

    Tags:
    confrontation, defense spending, defense budget, NATO, Soner Polat, Donald Trump, China, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok