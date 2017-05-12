US Concludes Readiness and Training with Thai, Singapore Warships - Navy

© AFP 2017/ US Navy photo US Guided Missile Destroyer Ross Departs Haifa, Israel After Port Visit - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US guided-missile destroyer Sterett and the littoral combat ship Coronado completed a training exercise with warships from Thailand and Singapore in the South China Sea, the US Navy announced in a press release on Friday.

"Ships from the Republic of Singapore navy, Royal Thai navy and US Navy completed a three-day multilateral Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise in the South China Sea on May 12," the release said.

In addition to the Sterett and Coronado, warships participating in CARAT included Singapore's Formidable-class frigate Intrepid, Thailand's frigate Naresuan, the release noted.

Naval personnel from the three countries practiced tactic maneuvers; visit, board, search and seizure training; joint flight operations; and communications drills, the release added.

Training programs like CARAT are conducted under the auspices of the Navy's 7th Fleet. Other naval exercises include Pacific Partnership, Naval Engagement Activity with Vietnam, and the Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The Navy's 7th Fleet area of operations is the 48 million square miles of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, from the International Date Line to the India, the border with Pakistan and from the Kuril Islands in the north to the Antarctic in the south.

