Register
14:39 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Internet

    Wikileaks Publishes Secret CIA Tools That Attacked Computers Inside Offices

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    3832102

    WikiLeaks published on May 5 "Archimedes", a tool used by the CIA to attack a computer inside a Local Area Network (LAN), usually used in offices. It allows the re-directing of traffic from the target computer inside the LAN through a computer infected with this malware and controlled by the CIA.

    This technique is used by the CIA to redirect the target's computers web browser to an exploitation server while appearing as a normal browsing session, the recent leak discovered.

    ​On March 7, WikiLeaks began publishing what it said was a large archive of classified CIA-related files. The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.

    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Vault 7: Why WikiLeaks' Exposure May Do Damage to Ordinary Users
    According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

    The "Year Zero" batch was followed by the "Dark Matter" released on Match 23. The third batch called "Marble" was released on March 31. The "Grasshopper" batch revealing a platform for building malware was released on April 4. The HIVE batch revealing top secret CIA virus control system was released on April 14.

    The first batch of Wikileaks' CIA revelations shed light on a technology allowing to turn on a Samsung smart TV set's audio recording capabilities remotely which had been designed by the CIA and the UK Security Service MI5.

    In March 2016, WikiLeaks published over 8,700 classified CIA documents that revealed the agency's hoarding hacking technologies and listed major operating system vulnerabilities.

    On April 21, WikiLeaks presented a user guide for CIA's "Weeping Angel" tool, a surveillance program using Samsung smart TV sets.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks 'Important Focus' of FBI Attention - Director Comey
    Assange's Lawyer Urges Sweden to Drop Arrest Warrant Against WikiLeaks Founder
    WikiLeaks Publishes Docs, Source Code of CIA Secret Document Tagging Program
    Tags:
    Vault 7, leak, malware, virus, computer, surveillance, CIA, Wikileaks, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok