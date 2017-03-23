Register
    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S.

    'Dark Matter': Wikileaks Releases New Batch of 'Vault-7' on CIA Hack Techniques

    'Vault 7': WikiLeaks Exposes CIA's Global Covert Hacking Program in Largest Ever Leak (31)
    285990

    Wikileaks has released a new batch of 'Vault 7' revelations on CIA hacking techniques.

    The second batch of 'Vault-7' is called "Dark Matter."

    The "Dark Matter" contains documentation for several CIA projects that infect Apple Mac computer firmware eveloped by the CIA's Embedded Development Branch (EDB).

    ​"These documents explain the techniques used by CIA to gain 'persistence' on Apple Mac devices, including Macs and iPhones and demonstrate their use of EFI/UEFI and firmware malware," according to Wikileaks' press release.

    Vault 7: Why the CIA sought to get IP-addresses of Russia's Interior Ministry
    'Vault 7': Why the CIA Sought to Get IP-Addresses of Russia's Interior Ministry
    Moreover, the documents reveal the "Sonic Screwdriver" project, a "mechanism for executing code on peripheral devices while a Mac laptop or desktop is booting" allowing an attacker to boot its attack software for example from a USB stick "even when a firmware password is enabled".

    "While CIA assets are sometimes used to physically infect systems in the custody of a target it is likely that many CIA physical access attacks have infected the targeted organization's supply chain including by interdicting mail orders and other shipments (opening, infecting, and resending) leaving the United States or otherwise," the press release said.

    On March 7, WikiLeaks released the first part of what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.

    According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

    Vault 7, Apple, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Wikileaks
      John Twining
      Look at how much intimidation is now going on now because of this Big Brother cancer. J Edger Hoover would have given his eye teeth and maybe an arm and a leg too for power like this. Nobody dares to oppose Big Brother now.

      It's probably futile to hope for it to be stopped, but I do foresee the day when security measures for citizens change the game entirely and these gangster officials no longer have the upper hand.
