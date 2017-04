© AP Photo/ Irina Gorbaseva Poroshenko Running Out of 'Room to Manipulate Western Opinion'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The news outlet reported Monday, citing the State Department budget document, that Ukraine is facing a 68.8 percent cut of US financial aide that had been allocated to it to revive economy and implement reforms.

The White House also reportedly plans to shut down development assistance funds for 77 countries and regional offices.

The magazine specified that budget cuts could affect funding of the health and climate organizations, for instance a 94.5 cut for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs which funds the Green Climate Fund, a 68 percent cut for the Bureau for Food Security and others.