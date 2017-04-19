US Supercarrier Carl Vinson to Spend 30 Extra Days at Sea Near Korean Peninsula

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The supercarrier Carl Vinson will spend additional 30 days at sea to ensure US military presence off the Korean Peninsula, Carrier Strike Group One Commander Rear Adm. Jim Kilby said on Wednesday.

"Our deployment has been extended 30 days to provide a persistent presence in the Waters off the Korean Peninsula," Kilby announced in a Facebook post. "Our mission is to reassure allies and our partners of our steadfast commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region."

US media reported on Tuesday that the supercarrier deployed by President Donald Trump to deter North Korea did not reach the Sea of Japan right away because White House and Defense Department officials failed to communicate effectively.

On April 15, a Navy photo showed the Carl Vinson south of its base in Singapore when it was supposed to be headed north toward North Korea per Trump’s orders.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News on April 9 that he dispatched the supercarrier the day prior to sending a powerful message to North Korea.

The error occurred because Trump's administration did not follow-up with commanders responsible for the movements of the carrier, CNN reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed senior administration official.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!