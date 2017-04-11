Register
    A supporter of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party displays a placard showing crossed out Niqabs during a demonstration against the German government's asylum policy organized by the AfD party on November in Berlin on November 7, 2015.

    Populist Revolts in West Mark End of Industrial Societies - French Envoy to US

    © AFP 2017/ John MacDougall
    The populist revolts rocking both the United States and Europe are a consequence of the collapse of industrial society and will continue, French Ambassador to the US Gerard Araud said on a panel at the Brookings Institution.

    A supporter of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party displays a placard showing crossed out Niqabs during a demonstration against the German government's asylum policy organized by the AfD party on November in Berlin on November 7, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ John MacDougall
    'Deep Political Crisis': Why Right-Wing Parties Are So Popular in Europe
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The world has transferred from an industrial to a service society, leaving millions of workers without jobs, according to Araud.

    "Unfortunately… this is going to go on," Araud stated on Monday. "We have seen the end of industrial societies.”

    Araud said he estimated that 10 million Americans had lost their houses in the ongoing economic crisis and he acknowledged that a widespread rejection of the liberal principle of free trade was raging across North America and Europe.

    "There is a rebellion against free trade… Either we are not going to move forward on free trade or we define a citizen-friendly free trade,” he added. “You cannot say anymore free trade is good. It is not enough.”

    Araud told the panel that the United States and European nations all needed to increase their levels of taxation, especially on the wealthy to ensure they could continue to fund social security programs.

    Related:

    Got Fascism? Animal Rights Group Claims Milk a Symbol of White Supremacy
    German Far-Right Alternative for Germany Keeps Losing Public Support - Poll
    Gibraltar’s Leader Slams Spain for Tricking EU to Get Veto Right in Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    populism, free trade, Gerard Araud, Europe, United States
      support
      A more accurate assessment is that the general populace is being compulsorily drugged, misinformed and talked down to by people who are stupider and less skilled in both life and in marketable crafts than are the "little people" the rent-grabbing lardbutt leadership class despise.

      Manufacturing has in fact expanded globally and with corresponding improvement sin both efficiency, cost-benefit, worker safety and product quality. The epoch that is ending is that of the suburbs-based "let them eat cake" management class with meaningless degrees who do not care what happens as long as they have a safe place in which to barricade themselves against legitimate complaints and from the consequences of those decisions they make which affect others they consider to be noisome insects and smelly social inferiors.
