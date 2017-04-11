Populist Revolts in West Mark End of Industrial Societies - French Envoy to US

"Unfortunately… this is going to go on," Araud stated on Monday. "We have seen the end of industrial societies.”
Araud said he estimated that 10 million Americans had lost their houses in the ongoing economic crisis and he acknowledged that a widespread rejection of the liberal principle of free trade was raging across North America and Europe.
"There is a rebellion against free trade… Either we are not going to move forward on free trade or we define a citizen-friendly free trade,” he added. “You cannot say anymore free trade is good. It is not enough.”
Araud told the panel that the United States and European nations all needed to increase their levels of taxation, especially on the wealthy to ensure they could continue to fund social security programs.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A more accurate assessment is that the general populace is being compulsorily drugged, misinformed and talked down to by people who are stupider and less skilled in both life and in marketable crafts than are the "little people" the rent-grabbing lardbutt leadership class despise.
support
Manufacturing has in fact expanded globally and with corresponding improvement sin both efficiency, cost-benefit, worker safety and product quality. The epoch that is ending is that of the suburbs-based "let them eat cake" management class with meaningless degrees who do not care what happens as long as they have a safe place in which to barricade themselves against legitimate complaints and from the consequences of those decisions they make which affect others they consider to be noisome insects and smelly social inferiors.