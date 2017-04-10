US Media, Ukraine Still Keep Silent on Massacre in Odessa - Activist

© Sputnik/ Anton Kruglov Ukraine Bans Eight Reporters From Covering Odessa Massacre Anniversary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US mainstream media and Ukraine government still provide no coverage of the Odessa massacre, organizer with Odessa Solidarity Campaign Phil Wilayto told Sputnik on Monday, the International Day of Solidarity with People of Odessa.

"There's been such a total news whiteout on the subject that we are hoping we can get attention," Wilayto said on his way to Ukraine Embassy in Washington, DC, where later on Monday he plans to deliver a letter addressed to Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko.

Eighteen cities in 12 countries — including New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Bern and Stockholm — will take part in the action and deliver similar letters to local Ukraine embassies and consulates on Monday.

"We know that when you deliver something to a local embassy, it has to be reported to Kiev," Wilayto told Sputnik. "So ironically, we are using the Ukrainian government structure to help our approach."

Numerous attempts to get in contact with the Ukrainian embassy in DC in the past have been futile, Wilayto said. However, it is the first time the Solidarity Campaign coordinates international letter delivery.

April 10 as the International Day of Solidarity with People of Odessa has not been chosen by chance: the date has great significance to all Odessans as it marks the day in 1944 when the city was liberated from years of fascist occupation.

Odessa Solidarity Campaign is a project of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC). It was founded in May 2016 following the second anniversary of the massacre of May 2, 2014. The organization was founded after the delegation of UNAC members from the United States, including Wilayto, attended the memorial held at Odessa's Kulikovo square.