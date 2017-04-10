'US Not Yet Ready to Actively Discuss' Counterterror Issues With Russia - Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Tatyana Kalmykova — Dmitry Feoktistov said Monday, "the US agencies responsible for combating terrorism, primarily the State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, the US Treasury, which deals with countering the financing of terrorism, and other departments have not yet fully formed teams."

"Therefore, the US is not yet ready to actively discuss with us the most acute and pressing issues in the fight against terrorism, either via this platform or, as we see, on other platforms," Feoktistov said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow is patiently expecting the US administration to "at some point receive these instructions, people will assume their posts, and then we will try to resume full dialogue."

"I repeat that we are open to such contacts," Feoktistov said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly with regards to the fight against terrorism.