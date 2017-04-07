Register
    STRATCOM Ready to Facilitate US-Russia Talks on Sharing Space Awareness Data

    A dialogue on space data sharing between the US and Russia may take place quite soon.

    US Open to Discussions on Space Data Sharing With Russia - STRATCOM
    COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — A dialogue on space data sharing between the United States and Russia may take place quite soon and the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) is willing to help facilitate the talks, STRATCOM Director of Plans and Policy Maj. Gen. Clinton Crosier told Sputnik.

    "Having a discussion about the ways we could share data is something that could happen relatively quickly," Crosier said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. "Again, that will be up to our governments."

    Crosier said that when satellites were unaware of where other satellites' location dangerous things could happen in terms of collision.

    ''As you’re launching activities, you need to be very cognizant of what debris is in the area, what other satellites operating in the area so launching a new rocket or a new satellite is a very important time that you need to talk together and share data so there is number of those kind of things all that could be important,'' he explained.

    US Strategic Command Works to Expand Multinational Space Collaboration Effort
    Crosier said STRATCOM was happy to help provide the necessary support in holding talks on space data sharing, "If Russia was in fact interested in having those dialogues, if we could get the government of Russia and our State Department to communicate that together."

    "Obviously our State Department would have the lead for any kind of formal negotiations between the US and Russia. But what I can tell you from our perspective, we feel like anytime we have an opportunity to talk with another government or military about things we can do collectively towards common goals is a good idea and a good plan," Crosier said.

    According to Crosier, the State Department always said they were looking for ways to have dialogues with states around the world on important initiatives.

    Crosier explained that both the Unites States and Russia had a strong process for gathering data from space and that bringing the two states' technical experts together would be "relatively easy" but reaching any sort of agreement could take some time.

    "We started about four years ago in effort to try to tie as many countries and organizations together that are willing to share data together in space to ensure that we can operate safely together," Crosier noted. "The more we know about each other's operations, maneuvers, launches, the better we can deconflict all that for the globe so that's been our goal and as you heard him say we are up to 75 agreements now."

    Deal Made in Heaven: STRATCOM, UAE Sign Space Cooperation Agreement
    US Strategic Command commander Gen. John Hyten stated earlier on Thursday that he wanted the set agreements on space situational awareness to continue to grow, and to ideally expand to all the nations, including Russia and China.

    On Wednesday, STRATCOM and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries signed an agreement to share space situational awareness (SSA). Twelve nations have previously signed separate agreements with the STRATCOM, including France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Japan, Israel, Germany and Australia.

    In addition, two intergovernmental organizations, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), as well as more than 60 commercial satellite providers, are already participating in data-sharing agreements with STRATCOM.

