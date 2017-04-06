US Open to Discussions on Space Data Sharing With Russia - STRATCOM

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, STRATCOM and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries signed an agreement to share space situational awareness (SSA).

"I want to see… this set of agreements continue to grow, because to me its so important that we operate safely in space as we go forward in the future," Hyten said. "I want to see this expand ideally to every nation in the world because I think it’s the responsibility of every nation to operate safely, every nation in world. And yes that includes Russia and China."

"We need to be able to operate here together and in order to do that we have to effectively share information," he added.

Twelve nations previously signed separate agreements with the (STRATCOM, including France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Japan, Israel, Germany and Australia.

In addition, two intergovernmental organizations, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), as well as more than 60 commercial satellite providers, are already participating in data-sharing agreements with STRATCOM.