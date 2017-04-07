Japan's Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State to Discuss North Korea Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Kyodo news agency, the meeting would take place on the sidelines of G7 ministerial meeting in the Italian city of Lucca on April 10-11.

Kishida expressed hope to exchange views with Tillerson on the situation in the region and such pressing issues as terrorism, extremism and North Korean threat.

The Japanese foreign minister is also expected to meet with senior officials from Germany, Italy and the European Union.

© AP Photo/ Laura Rauch Japan Prolongs Sanctions Against Pyongyang for 2 Years

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, that Tokyo would extend unilateral sanctions against North Korea for two more years, following Pyongyang's recent missile launch.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.