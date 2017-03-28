Australia Could Be in Danger of DPRK Nuke Strike, US Korean Forces Warns

North Korean threats to Australia, a US ally, are pretty new, as the isolated nation typically focuses on the US and South Korea, especially as the two nations conduct joint military drills that the North considers to be a dress rehearsal for invasion.
Bishop spoke to the Australian newspaper about Brooks’ warning saying, “The assessment was that North Korea… was now at a point of advanced technology when it came to ballistic missiles that were capable of carrying a single nuclear warhead, that it was an increasing security risk not only to the Korean peninsula but also to our region, including Australia…It was the first time I had heard it in such stark terms."
"It is deeply concerning that North Korea has been able to take the opportunity to advance its capability."
Pyongyang’s Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile has purported range of about 2,500 miles, and the Australian reported that the Queensland city of Cairns, which sits about 4,000 miles from Pyongyang, could fall in the strike range if the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) can increase the missile’s range to 4,500 miles.
South Korea and the US have riled the North with their joint military drills, with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un threatening "merciless" retaliation if their sovereignty is violated and saying that the DPRK will reduce the US "to ashes" if "even a single bullet" is fired in a preemptive strike.
After a trip through points in Asia, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson implied that Washington was prepared to take military action against North Korea if the provocation continues.
Tillerson proclaimed that the "policy of strategic patience" employed under former President Barack Obama would no longer be in play, and that 20 years of "diplomatic and other efforts" had failed.
There is also speculation that Pyongyang may conduct its sixth nuclear test month from the Punggye-ri testing site, as part of their effort to attach a nuclear warhead to a long-range missile.
The North has conducted has conducted two atomic explosions and over 25 missile launches over the last year and a half.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another hyped up US B/S and propaganda for there own agendas. Of course we are sympathizers and lap dogs to the US but thankfully now under different leadership. The next thing will be that we will be told by the thing Bishope, that we now need to build ourselves shelters? Any luck hopefully the first one would land on Canberra!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Capt'nSkippy !!!, thanks for the larf. It was sorely needed this Monday. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Why would NK waste a valuable atomic warhead on Australia? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete North Korea has no differences Australia !!! In clear only with the terror state Usa and with there lap dog South Korea !!! If South Korea could decide on there self the problems would be solved years ago !!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Our Dangerous Allies passing false information to Australia (yet again,EG WMD?) to ensure we join another of their devious plots - aggression against NK. I have to wonder do our politicians still believe the US or we are just agreeable to participate in their aggressive plots. I am veering towards the second when thinking of recent past history and present times. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Capt'nSkippy !!!, relax Skip! It will only be Canberra that they take out! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Night Wind, I guess you would rather have it hit your country?
Capt'nSkippy !!!
supportin reply toCapt'nSkippy !!!(Show commentHide comment)
I was finkin' Auckland was the ticket but then where would they film the 200th effing Hobbit and Orc yuckstravaganza?!
In all seriousness, though, the Norcs do not have the ranging tables nor the inflight correction capabilities to "do" L.A. or even Hawaii unless they have come up with a generalized solution to the three-bodied problem.
It would be even funnier if Kid Frankenhair launched his dear Pig Dong missile and instead of hitting a Western target it landed back on top of North Korea. That is not an impossibility given their level of expertise.
The Night Wind
tobi.gelando
tina.lapaglia
terryjohnodgersin reply toCapt'nSkippy !!!(Show commentHide comment)
terryjohnodgersin reply toThe Night Wind(Show commentHide comment)