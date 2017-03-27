Moscow to Talk to All Parties to Intra-Syrian Talks - Russia's Gatilov

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russia will hold meetings with all parties to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Monday, speaking about possible meeting with the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation.

"We will meet with all parties," Gatilov told journalists, adding that the Russian delegation would stay in Geneva until the end of the fifth round of talks, which wrap up on March 31.

Earlier in the day, the head of the HNC delegation Nasr Hariri said the meeting with Gatilov would take place on Wednesday.

The UN-backed talks on Syrian peace have been held in Geneva since 2012 with the fifth round having started on March 23.