Register
12:28 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Gazprom stand on the exhibition premises of the 9th International Investment Forum in Sochi

    Gas Prices Rising in EU Due to 'Situation in Oil Market,' not on Russia's "Whim"

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Increases in European gas prices depend on current oil markets rather than Gazprom's decisions, Russian energy expert Alexei Grivach told Sputnik.

    Gazprom office building
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Gazprom Weighs Offering Shares on Leading Asia Stock Exchange
    In an interview with Sputnik, Alexei Grivach, deputy director general of the National Energy Security Fund, attributed an increase in European gas prices to the current situation in oil markets rather than Gazprom policy.

    Earlier this week, Alexander Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian energy giant Gazprom's management committee, said that the price of natural gas exports to Europe looks set to stay within the $180-190 per 1,000 cubic meter bracket in 2017.

    Noting that last year, European customers paid an average of $167 per 1,000 cubic meters, Medvedev stressed that Europe "was and still is Gazprom's priority market.'

    Gazprom's share in the European gas market has risen from 31 percent to 34 percent in 2016, he said. "Our share will not change in the next few years," Medvedev said.

    Commenting on the issue, Alexei Grivach explained that the current rise in gas prices is affected by the increasing price of oil, which is tied to the price of gas.

    Oil has become more expensive for several months now, while the contract price of gas for Europeans comes with a certain delay, according to Grivach.

    "In line with established practice, long-term gas supply contracts are tied to the cost of oil in accordance with the average price for the previous six-nine months. This makes gas prices remain more predictable and less volatile," he said.

    Gas station
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Cooperation With Russia 'Crucial' for EU Energy Security - OMV Board Member
    Grivach added that a number of contracts related to liquid spot hubs stipulate introducing the so-called spot component that takes into account fluctuations in gas demands.

    For example, he explained, during this winter, which was cold in Europe, gas demands were very high, and the spot hubs' gas prices were much higher than those of long-term contracts.

    "That is, companies with long-term gas contracts tied to oil prices managed to capitalize on the situation at the time. Now the price of gas will increase not because Gazprom has decided to do so, but because there is such a situation in the oil market," Grivach pointed out.

    According to him, due to an increase in export gas prices, some in Europe will again call for reducing dependence on Russian gas; however, energy market players have already made their choice, Grivach stressed.

    "[On the one hand], there are political phobias and calls to get rid of dependence [on Russian gas], but [on the other], there is understanding of the market players regarding which gas is more reliable and more attractive and flexible in terms of supply conditions. They are ready to buy this gas despite allegations by some members of the political establishment in the EU and the European Commission that all this is wrong," he said.

    He added that speculation on reducing dependence on Russian gas has been in place for years and that as such, diversification is "a good thing."

    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea
    © Photo: turkstream.info
    EU's Move to Kill South Stream Cost Southeastern Europe Future Energy Security
    "It's a different matter that the whole policy of diversification pursued by the EU leads only to an increase in gas prices for final consumers, and not vice versa," Grivach said, citing "redundant infrastructure", the creation of "artificial barriers" and "restrictions on market access."

    Last month, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the share of the Russian energy giant on the European gas market over the past year increased by three percentage points to reach 34 percent.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Gazprom's 2017 Exports to Europe Poised to Beat 2016 Records
    Gas Deliveries to Europe to Cost More at Start of 2017 - Gazprom CEO
    Gazprom Export Maintains $165-170 Per cbm 2016 Price Forecast in Europe
    Russia's Gazprom Forecasts 2016 Gas Exports to Europe at Over 165 Bcm
    Russia's Gazprom Sees Risks to Gas Transit to Europe This Winter - Spokesperson
    Tags:
    hubs, customers, diversification, supply, market, gas prices, increase, European Commission, Gazprom, EU, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok