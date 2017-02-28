Russia's Gazprom Says Gas Export Prices to EU to Stay in $180-190 Range in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The price of natural gas exports to Europe looks set to stay within the bracket of $180-190 per 1,000 cubic meters, the deputy chairman of Russian energy firm Gazprom’s management committee said.

"The 2017 range will be between $180 and $190 per 1,000 cubic meters," Alexander Medvedev said at the Investor Day event in Singapore.

Medvedev highlighted that Europe is still the main destination for Gazprom’s natural gas exports.

"Europe was and still is Gazprom’s priority market," Medvedev said at the Investor Day event in Singapore.

Gazprom’s share in the European gas market rose from 31 percent to 34 percent in 2015, he said. "Our share will not change in the next few years," Medvedev predicted.