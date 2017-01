MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's energy giant Gazprom renewed its record on gas supply to Non-CIS countries, which has reached 636.4 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom's press service said on Saturday.

"This week has already become a record-breaking for Gazprom. For the fourth consecutive day the company renews its absolute maximums of daily supplies to non-CIS states. The new highest result recorded on January 27 was 636.4 million cubic meters," the statement said.

The statement specified that in the period from January 1 to January 27 the export of natural gas was increased to Hungary by 11.2 percent, Serbia by 5.1 percent and Bulgaria by 15.9 percent.