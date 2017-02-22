Register
15:08 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly named National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as U.S. President Donald Trump makes the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    Why New US National Security Adviser a Worrying Signal to Russia and the World

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    248531

    Commenting on the recent appointment of US Army Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster as the next US president's national security adviser after the resignation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko provides his reasons why it should be viewed as a "worrying signal to Russia and the world."

    "How useful for the US Herbert McMaster will be in the role of the national security adviser remains to be seen. However his reputation of a commander has already been engraved in stone," Khrolenko writes in his article for RIA Novosti.

    He calls the appointment of McMaster, whom the US media describes as "the US Army’s leading warrior-intellectual," a "worrying signal to Russia and the world."

    Khrolenko points to an article written by Politico's national security correspondent Bryan Bender on the "secret US army study that targets Moscow," which at the time was overseen by Army Lt. Gen. McMaster.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017

    "Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster has a shaved head and a gung-ho manner that only add to his reputation as the US Army’s leading warrior-intellectual, one who often quotes famed Prussian general and military theorist Carl Von Clausewitz. A decade ago, McMaster fought a pitched battle inside the Pentagon for a new concept of warfare to address the threat from Islamist terrorists and insurgents in Afghanistan, Iraq and other trouble spots. Now, his new mission is more focused. Target: Moscow," Bender wrote for Politico back in April.

    It was McMaster, the author noted, who was the first to tell the Senate Armed Services Committee that "it is clear that while our Army was engaged in Afghanistan and Iraq, Russia studied US capabilities and vulnerabilities and embarked on an ambitious and largely successful modernization effort."

    McMaster, the author said, was not just simply critical of his colleagues, but put together a manual on the Ukrainian war theater entitled Russia New Generation Warfare Study.

    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Russian Lawmaker Calls US National Security Adviser McMaster ‘100% Threat’ to Russia
    "The high-level but low-profile effort is intended to ignite a wholesale rethinking — and possibly even a redesign — of the Army in the event it has to confront the Russians in Eastern Europe," he further said.

    "It is expected to have a profound impact on what the US Army will look like in the coming years, the types of equipment it buys and how its units train," he suggested.

    McMaster, as head of the Army Capabilities Integration Center at Fort Eustis, Virginia therefore "is responsible for figuring out what the Army should look like in 2025 and beyond."

    His effort is expected to become "the most dramatic rethinking since the collapse of the Soviet Union."

    "These are the kind of issues the US Army hasn’t worked since the end of the Cold War 25 years ago," the author quotes retired General Wesley Clark, who served as NATO commander from 1997 to 2000, as saying.

    While addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, McMaster then said that "Russia possesses a variety of rocket, missile and cannon artillery systems that outrange and are more lethal than US Army artillery systems and munitions."

    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Army Lt. Gen. McMaster Becomes US National Security Adviser
    Meanwhile, Bender quoted retired General Wesley Clark as saying that Russia's tanks "are so improved that they are "largely invulnerable to anti-tank missiles."

    Bender also noted that US military and intelligence officials worry that "Moscow now has the advantage in key areas. Lighter armored vehicles like those the Army relied on heavily in Iraq and Afghanistan are highly vulnerable to its new weapons. And main battle tanks like Russia’s T-90 —thought to be an anachronism in recent conflicts — are still decisive."

    As well as about "the combination of unmanned aerial systems and offensive cyber and advanced electronic warfare capabilities," which "depict a high degree of technological sophistication.”

    "Eloquent comparison," Khrolenko says, taken that Russia and US had never met as adversaries on a battlefield.

    "Those in Pentagon now think that Russia's efforts on modernization of its nuclear forces and the conflicts in eastern Ukraine and in Syria will lead to serious changes in the US ground troops. And the new US president's national security adviser is able to seriously boost the militarization of US," RIA Novosti correspondent says.

    In his analysis of the new US national security adviser, Khrolenko also refers to the article of Defense One on McMaster's Russia New Generation Warfare Study.

    US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Ex-CIA Officer: Trump Security Adviser Wants to Deter Russia
    "Speaking recently at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., McMaster said that the two-year-old conflict [in eastern Ukraine] had revealed that the Russians have superior artillery firepower, better combat vehicles, and have learned sophisticated use of UAVs for tactical effect. Should US forces find themselves in a land war with Russia, he said, they would be in for a rude, cold awakening," the outlet quotes him as saying.

    “We spend a long time talking about winning long-range missile duels,” said McMaster. But long-range missiles only get you through the front door. The question then becomes what will you do when you get there.

    “Look at the enemy countermeasures,” he said, noting Russia’s use of nominally semi-professional forces who are capable of “dispersion, concealment, intermingling with civilian populations…the ability to disrupt our network strike capability, precision navigation and timing capabilities.” All of that means “you’re probably going to have a close fight… Increasingly, close combat overmatch is an area we’ve neglected, because we’ve taken it for granted.”

    Commenting on the above remarks, Khrolenko therefore notes that "Ukrainian realities bring McMaster back to military concepts and anti-guerilla strategies on a qualitatively new level, a level of foreign policy decisions." The Aim of such decisions will be direct and indirect containment of Russia without drawing the US into the Third World War.

    "If we extrapolate the longstanding experience of the new US national security advisor and his views on the US' foreign policy, we could foretell high probability of new military conflicts in various parts of the planet in the nearest future. I also suggest that the new Pentagon's chief, James Mattis will be eager to support hybrid concepts and military solutions of his co-thinker," he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Ukrainian conflict, Russian Armed Forces, US Army, Aleksandr Khrolenko, Herbert Raymond McMaster, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      I don't understand the article. That is what he is paid to do, look after America's interests, not Russias.

      Wesley Clark, 7 nations in 5 years and now working in Ukraine, training their forces, is more of an irritation.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      No more worrying than electing Fazcist support trmpz
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok