Russian Lawmaker Calls US National Security Adviser McMaster ‘100% Threat’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The appointment of US Army Lt. Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster as the US president's national security adviser poses a 100-percent danger to Russia, first deputy chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Franz Klintsevich told Sputnik on Tuesday.

McMaster's appointment was announced on Monday by US President Donald Trump.

"McMaster is… a 100-percent threat to Russia from the US, and it's not getting weaker or smaller. Defense and intelligence wing of Washington will carry out a Russophobic policy," Klintsevich said.

The former administration’s trend in US way of treating Russia remains unchanged, Klintsevich said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was patiently waiting for Washington to form its position toward Moscow.

McMaster is known to be supportive of necessity of ready army forces to "prevent the aggressor from doing what Russia has in Ukraine," according to his report entitled "Continuity and Change. The Army Operating Concept and Clear Thinking About Future War," published in 2015.

The appointment of McMaster comes after Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn resigned over information that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Michael Pence and other White House officials with incomplete information about his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump's inauguration.