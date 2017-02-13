NATO Mission Probing Report of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan's Sangin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan is investigating reports of civilian casualties after US airstrikes were undertaken in the town of Sangin on Thursday and Friday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Monday.

"The Resolute Support is investigating the allegations. They are working diligently to determine whether civilians were killed or injured as a result of US airstrikes conducted in support and defense of Afghan forces in and around Sangin," Davis told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Noorullah Shirzada

Davis explained that over the past week and a half, the Sangin district has seen heavy fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan National Army. The operations of the latter have been backed by the US airstrikes.

"We have not been able to conclude if civilian [casualties] have occurred, and if they did occur, if those were the result of the airstrike or something else. The investigation is continuing," Davis added.

On Sunday, the United Nations said at least 18 civilians, including children, died in the US airstrikes in Sangin conducted on February 9-10.