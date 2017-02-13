Register
21:50 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Smoke rises following fighting between the Afghan National Army and Taliban insurgents in the Sangin district of Helmand province (File)

    NATO Mission Probing Report of Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan's Sangin

    © AFP 2016/ STR
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3010

    US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said that the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan began investigation of reports of civilian casualties after US airstrikes in the town of Sangin.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan is investigating reports of civilian casualties after US airstrikes were undertaken in the town of Sangin on Thursday and Friday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Monday.

    "The Resolute Support is investigating the allegations. They are working diligently to determine whether civilians were killed or injured as a result of US airstrikes conducted in support and defense of Afghan forces in and around Sangin," Davis told reporters.

    An Afghan security serviceman keep watch at a damaged police post following an airstrike in Bati Kot district in Nangarhar province (File)
    © AP Photo/ Noorullah Shirzada
    NATO Vows to Study Reports of Civilian Casualties in Foreign Airstrikes in Afghanistan
    Davis explained that over the past week and a half, the Sangin district has seen heavy fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan National Army. The operations of the latter have been backed by the US airstrikes.

    "We have not been able to conclude if civilian [casualties] have occurred, and if they did occur, if those were the result of the airstrike or something else. The investigation is continuing," Davis added.

    On Sunday, the United Nations said at least 18 civilians, including children, died in the US airstrikes in Sangin conducted on February 9-10.

    Related:

    Reinforcements Arrive in Afghan Town of Sangin Besieged by Taliban
    Never Ending War? US General Calls For More Troops in Afghanistan
    Stronger Relations Between Russia, US Bring Hope for Peace in Afghanistan
    Taliban Claims Responsibility for Downing US Drone in Eastern Afghanistan
    US Military Admits to Killing of Over 30 Afghan Civilians in Kunduz Airstrikes
    Tags:
    investigation, airstrikes, NATO, Pentagon, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Winter Outdoor Fun Russian-Style
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok