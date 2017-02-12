Register
    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    US to Adhere to Deterrence Strategy Toward North Korea Trump’s Adviser

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    US President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller stated that Washington will reinforce and strengthen alliances in the Pacific region in order to deter and prevent hostility from the North Korean regime.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States will build its strategy concerning North Korea based on the principles of deterrence, US President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday.

    "We will reinforce and strengthen our vital alliances in the Pacific region as part of our strategy to deter and prevent the increasing hostility that we've seen in recent years from the North Korean regime," Miller said in an interview with the Fox News channel.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Briefed About North Korea Missile Test
    Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from the country's North Pyongan province. The missile plunged into the Sea of Japan after flying some 310 miles. Japan said that the missile fell outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone and did not inflict any damages.

    Following the launch, South Korea and Japan held emergency meetings of the countries’ National Security Councils and both called the launch a provocative action threatening international security. Other countries, as well as the United States and the European Union, have condemned the launch.

