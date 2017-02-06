Register
10:51 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of Eurocorps military contingent hold the Europeen flag during a ceremony for Croatia's accession to the European Union on July 1, 2013, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

    Without NATO and US: Prospects of Establishing European Defense Schengen

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    World
    Get short URL
    113010

    Europe will be unable to build its own defense system all by itself, Ivan Konovalov, head of the Moscow-based Center of Strategic Environment think tank, told RT.

    A rusty chain hangs in front of the quay of the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle January 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Defense Schengen: Europe's Security Should Be Taken Into 'Our Own Hands'
    In an interview with RT, Ivan Konovalov, head of the Moscow-based Center of Strategic Environment think tank, cast doubt on Europe's ability to create its own defense system.

    His remarks came after Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti told the Il Messaggero newspaper late last week that Italy, France, Germany and Spain should strengthen mutual cooperation in order to create the so-called Defense Schengen.

    The newspaper quoted Pinotti as saying that these four countries should consider greater cooperation to make sure it happens as soon as possible.

    According to her, NATO deems it important to see Europe's united efforts to deal with its defense strategy aimed at boosting European defense capability.

    Notably, in last year's article published by the French daily Le Monde, Pinotti wrote that the aim of the initiative will not be the creation of a "European Army," but of a "European Multinational Force."

    According to her, the force will include a single command and budget and it will not compete with NATO, but rather supplement the alliance.

    Marine and paratroopers landing drill in Kaliningrad Region
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Will 'Defense Schengen' Cure Baltic States of Anti-Russian Paranoia?
    Commenting on the matter, Ivan Konovalov described Pinotti's push for creating the European Defense Schengen as a message to new US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly slammed NATO as an "obsolete" organization, calling for "equitable distribution of spending in the alliance."

    Konovalov remained downbeat about the prospects of the Defense Schengen, which he said will be unable to grapple with present-day challenges.

    "Modern Europe is not ready for a real confrontation with a real enemy. They cannot confront terrorists and resolve a problem because the declared liberal values run counter to the real situation, which is becoming more and more threatening. The enemy can only be confronted by means of the use of force and any entreaties are useless," he said.

    In contrast, Russian military expert Konstantin Sivkov told RT that even if the US decides to withdraw its troops from Europe, this process will take years, which means that European countries will have time to create their own defense forces.

    "The Europeans will have enough time to restore their [defense] potential. I think they will be able to fulfil the task especially given that France is a nuclear power," he said.

    Konovalov, for his part, drew attention to the fact that Germany's military interests are concentrated in the Balkans, while France is interested in promoting its military aspirations in Africa.

    These "historical contradictions" between Germany and France may have a negative impact on the existence and effective functioning of the potential European Defense Schengen, according to him.

    NATO EUFOR ceremony
    © Flickr/ Rock Cohen
    European Army: If Trump's Plan for NATO Works Out Who Will Pay for Europe's Defense?
    Konovalov also pointed to the fact that the possible European Army will become a "direct competitor" of NATO.

    "These parallel overlapping structures will certainly require significant expenses. But currently, even the world's leading economies cannot afford spending budget funds on additional goals," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO Presence in Europe is Like 'Spartan Troops in Athens in Ancient Times'
    NATO's Massive Deployment to Eastern Europe 'Ratchets up Tensions' With Russia
    Russian Threat? US Sending More Tanks to Poland to Boost NATO Forces in E Europe
    US Must Remain Engaged With NATO to Deter Russia in Europe - Carter
    Tags:
    force, challenges, confrontation, alliance, enemy, defense, message, NATO, Donald Trump, Italy, Germany, Spain, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      The last time there was a British revolution Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector left Europe to devour itself and instead focused on strengthening independent British military power.
      We are continuing his work in seeking to escape Europe. If if it's not within the Anglosphere, we're not interested in it. The social revolution sweeping the Anglosphere will liberate us from globalism and redeem us from mass immigration so we can reunify all Anglo-Saxon peoples from the United States to New Zealand. Europe and the piddle east can cannibalise each other like savages for all we care.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok