Trump Pushes for 'Equitable Distribution of Spending in NATO'

His commentary came after last week's telephone conversation between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who focused on a wide range of issues, including those related to NATO.
In April 2014, then-presidential candidate Trump said that NATO is "obsolete and the United States is paying too much [to sustain it]."
Estonia, Greece, Poland, UK & USA = The only #NATO members above 2% target for defense spending in 2015 https://t.co/dubiUSK6eK pic.twitter.com/8kXD1YMMkB— Bruegel (@Bruegel_org) 27 января 2017 г.
In this vein, Schiltz specifically pointed to the fact that Trump and Merkel underscored the "fundamental importance" of NATO during their latest telephone talk.
"There is nothing surprising in it" given that despite Trump slamming NATO as obsolete, he at the same repeatedly emphasized the need to develop the alliance, according to Schiltz.
"In spite of everything, NATO will change significantly under Trump, who is ready to strive for an equitable distribution of spending on NATO. It is something that was demanded by many US Presidents before Trump," he said.
In this regard, he recalled that about 75 percent of defense spending in NATO is American taxpayer money.
"The new US Administration will rightly be up in arms against such a state of affairs," Schiltz said, adding that it is Germany that will bear the burden of Trump demands pertaining to NATO members' spending on the alliance.
"A NATO member state which spends only a little more than half of the designated 2 percent of GDP should not complain," he said.
Schiltz made it plain that 'the time for ceremonial speeches has passed," and that "this time Trump will prod Merkel to show results" as far as the solidarity of NATO members is concerned.
According to Schiltz, "significant differences between Berlin and Washington" can arise when the sides start to discuss the joint fight against terrorism and when Trump urges the allies to intensify efforts to combat Daesh (ISIL/ISIS).
"Probably, NATO along with the European military will have to conduct more operations in Syria, Iraq, Tunisia and Libya in the future, something that has successfully been opposed by Paris and Berlin in the past," he concluded.
During the presidential race, Trump repeatedly said that Washington should decrease support for other NATO member states and protect only those members of the alliance which "fulfill their obligations" to the United States.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Exactly how much money does the US taxpayer contribute to the illusion of world safety and protection? Sounds like a trick played on us to line the pockets of our own military industrial complex. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete NATO was created in the 40's to supposedly protect us all from the terrible Soviet Union, which no longer even exists, and now Russia is the one stomping a mud hole into jihadi militias in the Middle East, yes ISIS extremists who are armed by the US. Sounds like the ultimate money making scam to me. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Isn't it ironic that Germany, well Merkel, is so loyal to NATO, except when it comes to paying the bills. Why does Germany only spend 1% on NATO? Poland has only just upped their spending and it is only in the last year they have gone for the 2% fee. Have a look at the nations that scream so loudly, that they are so frightened by Russia and yet, how much do they hand over to NATO? Who do they expect will pay their bills and turn up to allegedly defend them, in their demands of antagonising Russia? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FightForTruth, NATO and the Warsaw Pact, worked well, in a bi-polar, relationship and with a full understanding of mutually assured weapons of destruction. It kept the peace in Europe. Then one day, the Warsaw Pact was dismantled. At the time, the Secretary of State, James Baker, promised that they would not move an inch into Eastern Europe, in order to prevent Russian Tanks lined up in Eastern Europe. That was when NATO was led by Military Men, who were not 'Yes Men'.
FightForTruth
FightForTruth
anne00marie
anne00mariein reply toFightForTruth(Show commentHide comment)
The Warsaw Pact was dismantled, but, funnily enough NATO remained. Clinton arrived in 1994, started his bombing campaign of Bosnia and then Kosovo, with no UN authority. He spat out the promises of James Baker, as NATO started setting up bases in Eastern Europe. Between 1999-2010 they now have 12 NATO bases in Eastern Europe. The Military Leaders, were replaced with Military 'Yes Men' and failed politicians, who either came from non-nuclear nations, or were very focal 'nuclear peace campaigners'. NATO is now a uni-polar, totalitarian, offensive union, that sadly has no understanding of defence. Instead, focused on invasion and offensive missions and fully supportive to the Deep State and Shadow Governments.