Daesh 'Predominating' in Psychological War With Pentagon

Dr. Joseph Fitsanakis, Assistant Professor of Politics in Intelligence and National Security Studies program at Coastal Carolina University, told Sputnik that the terrorist group is dominating this psychological warfare.
"The US has realized now for a number of years that [Daesh] is exceptionally good at using online media to recruit," he said. "It's not because they are so adept or so savvy in online things. It's mainly because they are so young. That's what young people do. They go to social media. That makes them very efficient in spreading their message online."
Dr. Fitsanakis was referring to a multi-million psychological operation known as WebOps. Under this initiative, US analysts ostensibly trained to read and write in Arabic have been tasked with scouring social media in search of people dimmed susceptible to radicalization and accounts spreading Daesh propaganda.
This program has not gone exactly as planned, according to an investigation, led by the Associated Press, which found that some of the employees lacked the experience necessary to engage in counter-propaganda, could not speak Arabic fluently and had little understanding of Islam.
"I do find the results of the investigation quite realistic. The fact is that the progress on this front has been very minimal in the last few years," Dr. Fitsanakis said, referring to the Pentagon's efforts. "There is no question that [Daesh] is predominating in this war. The only people who have come close to actually fighting [Daesh] online … is the group Anonymous which is also staffed by teenagers who essentially have the same understanding of social media."
The analyst mentioned that he had firsthand experience of how unprepared some of those tasked with countering radicalism could be, saying that some of the people employed by the government lacked basic cultural knowledge, including the knowledge of Arabic, the history of the Middle East and the understanding of local religious practices and beliefs.
The WebOps program is one of those initiative executed by civilians. "The military is in charge of it, but those who are actually implementing it are private contractors," he said. This is a significant issue because private companies are primarily interested in making profit, Dr. Fitsanakis explained.
"It poses a huge contradiction between the mission of the intelligence community and the military and the privatized industry," he concluded.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Daesh probably getting a lot of help from CIA!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete sapper, and CIA are A m e r i c a n ...... all the same Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete To say it mildly, I don't think that the Pentagon put much effort in this counter program. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's hard for war dogs to do anything but bark, and then they don't even know or care what they are barking about Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The success of Daesh using online social media to recruit identifies the US based international corporations giving support to Al Qaeda, and should be harshly dealt with. Google, Facebook, Twitter are all in violation of the Patriot Act. I'm sure Trump knows this. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Daesh learned everything from CIA Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So essentially, dumb yanks are in "psychological war" with ISIS studios in Tel aviv...
