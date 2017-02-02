Register
00:59 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A 3D plastic representation of the Twitter and Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016

    Daesh 'Predominating' in Psychological War With Pentagon

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    World
    Get short URL
    748471

    The Pentagon's operation aimed at countering Daesh's online propaganda and recruitment efforts on social media is said to have been plagued by amateurism and mismanagement in what is the latest embarrassing incident for the US Department of Defense. It is unsurprising then that Washington has been unable to achieve success in this area.

    Dr. Joseph Fitsanakis, Assistant Professor of Politics in Intelligence and National Security Studies program at Coastal Carolina University, told Sputnik that the terrorist group is dominating this psychological warfare.

    "The US has realized now for a number of years that [Daesh] is exceptionally good at using online media to recruit," he said. "It's not because they are so adept or so savvy in online things. It's mainly because they are so young. That's what young people do. They go to social media. That makes them very efficient in spreading their message online."

    Dr. Fitsanakis was referring to a multi-million psychological operation known as WebOps. Under this initiative, US analysts ostensibly trained to read and write in Arabic have been tasked with scouring social media in search of people dimmed susceptible to radicalization and accounts spreading Daesh propaganda.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Wikipedia/ Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force
    Trump Orders Pentagon to Send Plan to Defeat Daesh Within 30 Days
    "This type of activity goes back to the ancient Greeks, if not before. Essentially, it's an attempt to counter a major weapon that [Daesh] uses to recruit individuals, not just in the Middle East, but also in the West, which is, of course, the internet, especially the social media," he explained.

    This program has not gone exactly as planned, according to an investigation, led by the Associated Press, which found that some of the employees lacked the experience necessary to engage in counter-propaganda, could not speak Arabic fluently and had little understanding of Islam.

    "I do find the results of the investigation quite realistic. The fact is that the progress on this front has been very minimal in the last few years," Dr. Fitsanakis said, referring to the Pentagon's efforts. "There is no question that [Daesh] is predominating in this war. The only people who have come close to actually fighting [Daesh] online … is the group Anonymous which is also staffed by teenagers who essentially have the same understanding of social media."

    The analyst mentioned that he had firsthand experience of how unprepared some of those tasked with countering radicalism could be, saying that some of the people employed by the government lacked basic cultural knowledge, including the knowledge of Arabic, the history of the Middle East and the understanding of local religious practices and beliefs.

    Helsinki, Finland
    © Flickr/ Jorge Láscar
    Finnish Muslims Radicalize on Their Own - Without Daesh Recruiters
    "This is a cultural problem that goes back to the Cold War. The United States has not been very good at adapting or understanding foreign cultures. This permeates into military culture as well. The problem has become worse in the last 20 years or so since the increase in privatization of the US military," he explained.

    The WebOps program is one of those initiative executed by civilians. "The military is in charge of it, but those who are actually implementing it are private contractors," he said. This is a significant issue because private companies are primarily interested in making profit, Dr. Fitsanakis explained.

    "It poses a huge contradiction between the mission of the intelligence community and the military and the privatized industry," he concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Orders 'Accelerated' Budget Review to Crush Daesh
    What May Be Behind Pentagon's Denial of Providing Daesh Coordinates to Russia
    US Spent $11B To Bomb Daesh – Pentagon
    US Generals Try to Save Face in Mosul After Aleppo Liberation
    Tags:
    social media, recruitment, propaganda, online, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Daesh probably getting a lot of help from CIA!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply tosapper(Show commentHide comment)
      sapper, and CIA are A m e r i c a n ...... all the same
    • Reply
      avatar
      Austrian School
      To say it mildly, I don't think that the Pentagon put much effort in this counter program.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      It's hard for war dogs to do anything but bark, and then they don't even know or care what they are barking about
    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      The success of Daesh using online social media to recruit identifies the US based international corporations giving support to Al Qaeda, and should be harshly dealt with. Google, Facebook, Twitter are all in violation of the Patriot Act. I'm sure Trump knows this.
    • Reply
      Igor R
      Daesh learned everything from CIA
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      So essentially, dumb yanks are in "psychological war" with ISIS studios in Tel aviv...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok