13:49 GMT +319 January 2017
    Rome, Italy

    'A Bridge Between Russia and Europe': Italy Could Mend EU's Ties With Moscow

    World
    After Donald Trump is sworn in, the US may drop the "cold war" overtones in its policy with Russia and favor rapprochement. Meanwhile, in Europe, Italy, which has been recently demonstrating openness towards Moscow, might play a key role in bridging relations with Russia, political analyst Raffaele Marchetti told Sputnik Italia.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    'Certain Forces in EU Afraid' of Possible Thaw in Russia-US Ties
    Italy has the potential to spearhead the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, Raffaele Marchetti, an Associate Professor of International Studies at LUISS Guido Carli, a university in Rome, told Sputnik Italia. He believes his country could become a geopolitical bridge in the next phase of development of relations between Moscow and the Western world.

    Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has repeatedly said that nobody needs a "cold war" with Russia, and that maintaining a good relationship between Italy and Russia had remained a constant of the foreign policies of the two countries under every preceding prime minister.

    The situation, however, has become considerably aggravated due to the punitive measures imposed by the EU, US and other countries against Moscow. Nevertheless, two key factors, namely Britain's exit from the European Union and the election of Donald Trump, might lead to a reconsideration of the relationship between Russia and the European Union and the easing if not complete lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, he said.

    "Trump has repeatedly said that he wants the relations with Russia to be different from what they have been under Obama," Marchetti told Sputnik.

    "However we should bear in mind that opinions may differ between Trump himself and other members of his future government," he noted.

    EU Should Slow Down Ukraine Discussions Amid Donbass Conflict
    Dashed Hopes: EU Wanted to 'Break Ukraine Away From Russia, Not Integrate It'
    The political analyst further explained that judging by the recent speeches given by Trump's nominees for the positions of Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State in the US Congress, their attitude towards Russia is clearly different from Trump's. And this needs clarification, he said.

    Even after Trump is sworn in on Friday, he said, it won't be an easy task to mend relations with Russia, as Brussels is also hampering rapprochement with Moscow.  The countries who are in favor of good relations with  the Kremlin, need to persuade the Eastern European states, which are the most hostile towards Russia, that a good relationship with Moscow is desirable.

    "Italy and Germany have traditionally been a bridge between Russia and Europe and they will continue to bear the burden of resuming a dialogue with Russia," he said.

    The expert further elaborated that both countries are having elections in 2017, which will come as a transitional period in the countries' politics and a period of uncertainty.

    Additionally, there are complications with the electoral campaign, as the German government has already voiced its concern over Russian hackers. These matters can complicate the situation.

    "However the geopolitical picture of the world is gradually changing," he said.

    "In the long term, we could witness a relative decline of the West, namely of the US and Europe. On the other hand, we will witness the strengthening of counties which are not members of the Western alliance, first of all of China, India and Russia, with the latter historically playing the role of the 'Eurasian bridge,'" he said.

    Flags of Russia, the EU, France on the promenade of Nice. (File)
    'It Can't Continue Like That': Moscow Hopes for Change in Russia-EU Relations After 2017 Elections
    During a time when the West risks losing the role of the geopolitical leader in the world, it is necessary to understand that the West should deal with key countries which are not the members of the Western alliance, and these are Russia and China.

    "If the countries choose to compete further, the situation won't be quiet, however I hope it will be rivalry, not a war," he said.

    However if the countries opt for a dialogue, certain foreign political rules of the game will need reconsideration. It won't be a quiet period either, but it will certainly be a peaceful one, he finally stated. 

      cast235
      I DO NOT believe this.
      FIRST TRUMP is placing a woman at U.N that is BLIND PRO Israel and BLIND AGAINST RUSSIA!!!

      Russia STILL can't BELIEVE ANYTHING. He JUST want to control Russia's resources to make the dough for U.S and NOT Russia.
      No WONDER he said.. THEY WON'T NOTICE.. I should had listen.
      ABOUT E.U?
      WHO IS SUCH AN IDIOT?
      ALL E,.U care is about TOPPLE every RF state. And leave Russia the size of MOSCOW. Like they said, and OBAMA said, Russia is insignificant. Much smaller than U.S.
      E.U want Ukraine, Georgia, and ALL CIS and EEU. There NEVER been a small grain of respect for Russia. Russians are treated as SUB HUMAN species.
      WANT to fix things? KICK everyone at E.U tomorrow. MAYBE the new ones listen.

      And there be NO PACE , NOTHING until Russia gift Crimea to someone. As MERKEL said many times. They want KALININGRAD , and others.
