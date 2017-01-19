'A Bridge Between Russia and Europe': Italy Could Mend EU's Ties With Moscow

Italy has the potential to spearhead the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, Raffaele Marchetti, an Associate Professor of International Studies at LUISS Guido Carli, a university in Rome, told Sputnik Italia. He believes his country could become a geopolitical bridge in the next phase of development of relations between Moscow and the Western world.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has repeatedly said that nobody needs a "cold war" with Russia, and that maintaining a good relationship between Italy and Russia had remained a constant of the foreign policies of the two countries under every preceding prime minister.

The situation, however, has become considerably aggravated due to the punitive measures imposed by the EU, US and other countries against Moscow. Nevertheless, two key factors, namely Britain's exit from the European Union and the election of Donald Trump, might lead to a reconsideration of the relationship between Russia and the European Union and the easing if not complete lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, he said.

"Trump has repeatedly said that he wants the relations with Russia to be different from what they have been under Obama," Marchetti told Sputnik.

"However we should bear in mind that opinions may differ between Trump himself and other members of his future government," he noted.

The political analyst further explained that judging by the recent speeches given by Trump's nominees for the positions of Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State in the US Congress, their attitude towards Russia is clearly different from Trump's. And this needs clarification, he said.

Even after Trump is sworn in on Friday, he said, it won't be an easy task to mend relations with Russia, as Brussels is also hampering rapprochement with Moscow. The countries who are in favor of good relations with the Kremlin, need to persuade the Eastern European states, which are the most hostile towards Russia, that a good relationship with Moscow is desirable.

"Italy and Germany have traditionally been a bridge between Russia and Europe and they will continue to bear the burden of resuming a dialogue with Russia," he said.

The expert further elaborated that both countries are having elections in 2017, which will come as a transitional period in the countries' politics and a period of uncertainty.

Additionally, there are complications with the electoral campaign, as the German government has already voiced its concern over Russian hackers. These matters can complicate the situation.

"However the geopolitical picture of the world is gradually changing," he said.

"In the long term, we could witness a relative decline of the West, namely of the US and Europe. On the other hand, we will witness the strengthening of counties which are not members of the Western alliance, first of all of China, India and Russia, with the latter historically playing the role of the 'Eurasian bridge,'" he said.

During a time when the West risks losing the role of the geopolitical leader in the world, it is necessary to understand that the West should deal with key countries which are not the members of the Western alliance, and these are Russia and China.

"If the countries choose to compete further, the situation won't be quiet, however I hope it will be rivalry, not a war," he said.

However if the countries opt for a dialogue, certain foreign political rules of the game will need reconsideration. It won't be a quiet period either, but it will certainly be a peaceful one, he finally stated.