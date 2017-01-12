Register
14:39 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria. File photo

    'Close Calls' Between Russian, US Jets Part of Obama's 'Information War'

    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    0 245 0 0

    Allegations about the "close calls" between American and Russian warplanes operating in Syria are part of the outgoing US Administration's information war against Moscow, Russian military expert Konstantin Sivkov told Sputnik.

    Weapons Manufactured In Europe Are Found In Aleppo
    © Photo: Youtube / Sputnik
    'From US for Mutual Defense': What Obama Administration Hopes to Secure in Syria
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Konstantin Sivkov described allegations regarding the Russia-US "close calls" in Syria as part of the outgoing US Administration's "information war" against Moscow.

    Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the alleged Russia-US "close calls" in Syria are a "nonexistent problem" and the US has not raised any concerns during regular video conferences.

    Russian pilots are very professional, and in the course of their work they observe all safety precautions, Konashenkov explained.

    This statement came as a response to an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited Brig. Gen. Charles Corcoran, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, as saying that Russian planes in Syria allegedly came close to US aircraft despite a US-Russian agreement which was signed in October 2015 to mitigate incidents in Syrian airspace.

    "It is difficult to understand whether the statements made by General Corcoran are his honest opinion or if he, like many others, was used by the outgoing US administration during the course of their Russophobic farewell spectacle," Konashekov said.

    He was echoed by Konstantin Sivkov, who suggested that General Corcoran was ordered to tell about the "close calls" in Syria.

    "I have information which indicates friendly ties between the American officer corps and their Russian colleagues in Syria. I think that Corcoran was ordered to make his statement, which is in line with all other well-planned actions by the United States under the Obama Administration related to the information campaign," Sivkov said.

    All these actions are intended to sour Russian-American relations, according to him.

    "Corcoran's statement along with a new sudden proposal on expanding anti-Russian sanctions,  Obama's statements in his farewell speech, and those by the US Secretary of Defense that Russia allegedly does not do anything in the fight against Daesh are elements of an information war," Sivkov added.

    He said that those who launched the current information campaign want to completely neutralize the Russian contribution to the fight against terrorists in Syria.

    "The authors of this information operation try to make people think that it is Russia which prevents the resolution of the Syrian conflict by allegedly siding with Daesh and keeping the US from effectively fighting the terrorists. So I think that Concoran talking about the Russia-US 'close calls' is a far-fetched issue," Sivkov concluded.

    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bomber takes off from Hemeimeem Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    This is Why US-Led Coalition Pilots Blame Russia for Close Calls Over Syria
    Earlier, geopolitics expert Konstantin Sokolov told Sputnik that Russian pilots engaged in counterterrorism missions in Syria have no reason to provoke US-led coalition aircraft since the Syrian crisis is on the path to being resolved through diplomatic means.

    "There are no reasons to provoke the coalition, which has done nothing in Syria, at a time when the political resolution of the Syrian conflict is looming. This formal nitpicking is solely meant to delay the political resolution and help them gain maximum advantage in this process," he explained.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian MoD Slams US Media Allegations of Increased Military Presence in Syria
    US-Russian Plan to Exchange Intelligence on Syria Still ‘Not Mature’ - Dunford
    US B-52 Bomber Carried Out Strike in Syria's Idlib, Killing Over 20 Civilians
    State Dept Says US May Assume Observer Role in Intra-Syria Talks in February
    Tags:
    ties, sanctions, information war, allegations, Daesh, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok