Alleged Russia-US 'Close Calls' in Syria 'Nonexistent Problem' - Russian MoD

Russian pilots are very professional, in the course of their work they observe all safety precautions, Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said.

This statement comes as a response to an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal, which said that US pilots experience close calls in the crowded Syrian skies despite a US-Russian agreement which was signed in October 2015 to mitigate incidents in Syrian airspace. Russian aviators are ostensibly "either unaware of the rules of the road or unable or unwilling to follow them consistently," the newspaper asserted.

"Russian pilots regularly remind the US pilots and other pilots of the coalition in the skies above Syria that they are not alone or invisible there," Maj. Gen. Konashekov said. "At the same time, our pilots are acting very professional, observing all safety precautions."

