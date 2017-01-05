Register
18:51 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama take the stage to deliver remarks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, U.S., December 27, 2016

    How the US Really Views Japan: Prostrate Enemy or Ally?

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    222840

    Following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Russian political scientist Igor Pshenichnikov explains to Sputnik that the US in facts treats Japan as a prostrate enemy regardless all the claims about being allies.

    At the end of December, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Honolulu and to pay a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.
    The trip marked the first visit by a sitting Japanese leader to the location, famous as the site of the 1941 Japanese attack that ultimately provoked the US to enter World War II, although several of Abe's predecessors have been to Pearl Harbor in the past.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presents a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. December 26, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ STR / JAPAN POOL VIA JIJI PRESS
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presents a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. December 26, 2016

    The visit echoed Obama's one to Hiroshima earlier in the year—as the first sitting US President to go to the site of the atomic bombing.

    Sputnik sat down with Igor Pshenichnikov. Advisor to the Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies to discuss how the two nations should come to terms with the legacy of World War II.

    "Back then the US was shocked by a sudden attack on Pearl Harbor which undoubtedly brought instantaneous success to Japan," he told Sputnik.

    US President Barack Obama places a wreath at the cenotaph in the Peace Momorial park in Hiroshima on May 27, 2016 with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Obama on May 27 paid a moving tribute to victims of the world's first nuclear attack
    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    US President Barack Obama places a wreath at the cenotaph in the Peace Momorial park in Hiroshima on May 27, 2016 with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Obama on May 27 paid a moving tribute to victims of the world's first nuclear attack

    However, he further elaborated, due to the monumental efforts and huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union the balance turned in favor of the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition.

    Afterwards, the US by far exacted vengeance on Japan of its humiliation in Pearl Harbor, he said.

    The militarist Japan had long been exhausted and almost defeated by then, with mere days left before its capitulation. Hence there was no strategic need for the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    However, the political scientist noted, it was not a question of ethics for Washington: Pearl Harbor has become a moral excuse for the use of the atomic weapon. The use of it pursued long-term purposes: to achieve victory over Japan on the most favorable conditions for the US.

    History has revealed the benefit to Washington: military dominance in the Asia-Pacific region. After the capitulation of Japan back in 1945, the US solidified in the region by deploying numerous military contingents in the country.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Japanese PM Offers Condolences for Deaths in 1941 Pearl Harbor Attack
    Thus the US turned Japan into a stronghold to face off the USSR in the Cold War. And even when the Soviet Union collapse, the US remained in the region, Pshenichnikov said.

    He noted that the US currently has 94 military bases on Japanese soil and it is the largest US contingent in the Asia-Pacific. The Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan gives the US every right to use its military bases in Japan at its own discretion, deploy any weapons and contingents that the Pentagon deems necessary.

    Any claims that the US arms deployed in Japan are for its defense remain purely fictional, he said. In reality, all the US military might is aimed at Russia, Hence Russia is forced to take retaliatory measures in response, while Japan remains an unequal partner of the US.

    Related:

    US, Japan Agree on Reducing US Military Base Worker Immunity; To Sign Pact Soon
    US to Return Military-Held Land in Okinawa to Japan
    Tags:
    relationship, alliance, Cold War, World War II, Barack Obama, Shinzo Abe, Igor Pshenichnikov, Asia-Pacific, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Pearl Harbor, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      It's a joke to see Obama pretending to be emotionally moved or empathetic. He doesn't have the ability.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok