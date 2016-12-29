US Navy’s Carrier Strike Group to Return Home Friday After Mideast Deployment

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)While deployed, the strike group provided maritime security, conducting combat missions and launching F/A-18 Hornet jet strikes against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq, which is outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries.

The Eisenhower carrier, the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto, the guided-missile destroyers USS Mason and USS Nitze will return to Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Roosevelt will be back in Mayport, Florida. They carry more than 6,000 sailors.