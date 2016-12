–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The watchdog decided to fine the US company for its actions aimed at forcing "excessive" licensing fees on the South Korean producers of smartphones, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

The fine was aimed at revival of a "fair competition in the telecoms sector," the newspaper added, citing the trade commission's Director Shin Young-sun.

The multimillion sum of the fine could increase, as the company is facing numerous antitrust cases over its licensing practices for the technologies at the moment, according to the media outlet.