DPRK Behavior to Remain Same Unless China Joins Sanctions – US Senator

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that North Korea’s behavior will remain the same after the United States imposes sanctions on it over its latest nuclear test.

© REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji North Korea Threatens Nuclear Response to US Sending Bomber to South Korea

COLUMBIA (Sputnik)North Korea’s behavior will remain the same after the United States imposes sanctions on it over its latest nuclear test, unless China joins them, US Senator Lindsey Graham told Sputnik.

“I don’t think any sanctions are going to change behavior, unless the Chinese are part of it,” Graham said on the sidelines of the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity. “The Chinese really have the most dominant hand regarding North Korea. They supply most of their food and fuel.”

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that US Republican leadership may hold a vote on legislation introducing more sanctions against North Korea this month.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang announced it had tested a hydrogen bomb. The incident has received widespread international condemnation. The UN Security Council at an emergency session condemned the nuclear test and announced it would begin work on further significant measures against North Korea in a new resolution.

Testing nuclear weapons is strictly forbidden under the UN Non-Proliferation Treaty.

North Korea is currently under tough international sanctions for violating nuclear non-proliferation conventions, but still maintains some economic ties with China.

Following the Wednesday nuclear test, US Secretary of State John Kerry said he was in dialogue with his counterpart in Beijing to address concerns over North Korea’s behavior.